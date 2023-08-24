Since I was a child I have always had a soft spot for anime and in general for sports works, consequently one of the titles I was waiting for the most was just The Boxers. However, I admit at the same time that boxing is not exactly my favorite sport: indeed, I was almost convinced that I was facing a “rip off” of Rocky Joeor in any case to the classic story of the predestined full of the most classic values ​​of the hero, who after a certain number of volumes will end up becoming the world champion.

Yet this first volume was so much more to me. The author Jihun Jungformerly known in Korea for The Horizonin fact enjoyed introducing us to the real protagonist of the work.

Original title: 더 복서 The Boxers

Italian title: The Boxers

Italian release: March 22, 2023



Korean Release: 2019

Number of volumes: 5 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Sports, Drama, Action

Drawings: Jihun Jung

History: Jihun Jung

Format: 15 x 21 cm – colours

Number of pages: 232 We reviewed The Boxer through a press volume provided free of charge by Star Comics

First challenge: passed

The Boxers he has all the credentials to establish himself among the most loved sports manhwa ever. The title opens by showing us a wounded and upset boy sitting by the roadside who is spurred on and incited by a passerby not to let himself be carried away “by the storms of life”. Passed this short prologue The Boxers it not only does a time skip, but a complete scene change. In fact, we transport ourselves inside a gym where klegendary boxing coach who has trained five world champions, is at search for one last talent to discover and bring to the limelight. The number one candidate is therefore the seventeen year old Ryu Baeksan, who is humiliating his sparring partner. For this reason K offers the youngster a decidedly more difficult challenge: that is to measure himself against Cheol-I, currently third in the national super middleweight category. Despite the clear difference in age and weight Ryu easily manages to dodge all the opponent’s blows, and indeed, it is he who repeatedly hits the professional boxer.

Ryu and Yu

Want to know more about the story before reading the volume? Here you are satisfied. What distinguishes the white-haired boy, Ryu, is a freestyle and all of him, which allows him to move constantly in the ring without compromising the speed and power of his punches. Despite an absolute initial dominance, however, due to inexperience (as we are told by the work itself) the young man ends up closing himself in a corner, thus signing his own defeat. K appears satisfied with his scouting, but suddenly the coach’s attention is caught by another boy, Yu, the same as in the prologue, who is being beaten up by a group of bullies. What attracts him is not only the young man’s attitude, who cashes in without blinking, but his dull eyes, devoid of any emotion.

But K has noticed something in him: he understands that in reality he was able to dodge those blows with ease, but bored with life he didn’t see the reason to shelter from the punches. To encourage the boy, the coach then tries to hit him with all his strength, forcing the student to show his reflexes, which are out of the ordinary to say the least. The action, from this point forward, moves to the high school that Ryu and Yu attend. Here we get acquainted with Injaethe classic skinny and bespectacled guy who is targeted by a gang, headed by Baeksan himself, who is working hard to make his partner’s life a real hell.

Tired of these abuses, Injae would like to silence everyone, so he secretly trains in boxing. The passion for the discipline, transmitted by the father, and his advice will be decisive: to be a good boxer, in fact, you have to keep getting upat any cost. While managing to fend off some of his attackers, Injae can do nothing against Ryu. The bully glimpses the young man’s courage and promises to leave him alone at the cost of surrendering, but the “four-eyed” does not bend, unleashing the wrath of the white-haired young man. At this point, Yu, who had already defended Injae the day before, tired of watching, decides to face the ringleader. Although Baeksan puts into practice everything we saw in the first chapter, it all seems useless against our gloomy protagonist: he dodges every blow and counterattacks with unprecedented power, up to sending the promising athlete to the hospital, almost completely in a plaster cast. The first volume then closes with K who tells what he felt looking Yu in her eyes, namely fear. Feeling that he had never felt in his entire life.

When the antagonist steals the show

Turning to the promising points, apart from the construction of the story, we cannot fail to mention the characterization of the main characters, all different from each other and which find the right space within the first volume. Another pro, never taken for granted when it comes to sports works, is its usability. There are certainly terms and typical boxing moves that only fans will recognize, but the plot can be appreciated even by a neophyte of the sport. Among the cons, however, I would include Yu who, despite the aura of mystery that makes him fascinating, is too shallow to be the central character of the work. Indeed, the real beating heart of The Boxer was certainly the clash, also of ideals and not just physical, between Ryu and his antagonist Injae. Finally, wanting to look for the classic hair in the egg, the formula of the coach looking for a promising student has been too much abused over the years.

k he is the legendary master who led five athletes to the title of world champion. While traveling the world in search of the latest athlete to train, in a gym he discovers Baeksan Ryu, endowed with a prodigious talent. But just as he is about to make his choice, he is drawn to the gaze of a boy who has just been attacked by a gang outside the gym. K, following his intuition, suggests that he try boxing…! See also Offers for The Game Awards hit the Microsoft Store One of the most popular webtoon authors by Naver finally arrives in paper volume! Don’t miss the most adrenaline-pumping series on the platform, which has reached more than 160 million views! Buy The Boxers following this link at the price of €13.20. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

Who do we recommend The Boxer to?

The Boxers, all in all, it’s a manhwa that I would recommend not only to boxing lovers, but to all those who adore stories of revenge and fight against bullying. This first volume, in fact, focuses little on the discipline and leaves room for a choral story with three completely different protagonists. In short, from the premises it seemed like a story that anyone could appreciate. The price of the work should also be considered: 13.90 euros, quite high for a title born as a webtoon and quick to read: it won’t take you more than twenty minutes, really “little” compared to the cost of the paper.

Boxing is treated seriously and without “comic book” exaggerations

The characters are all different from each other and with a clear characterization Some may find the legendary trainer/wunderkind combination redundant

Volume pricing is not that affordable