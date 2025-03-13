The Spanish Laura Fuertes It was eliminated this Thursday by An kum byolfrom North Korea, in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Boxing World Cup that are played in Nis (Serbia) and thus remained out of the struggle of the medals and revalidate the bronze that he achieved two years ago.

The Asturian, in the 50 kilos category, lost for a controversial divided decision of the judges for the result of 4-1 after their rival committed, in the eyes of the Spanish Federation, several illegal actions.

The announced aggressiveness of the Asian appeared in the first assault, although Laura Fuertes could impose her best technique and He won the first assault with a right -wing blow and a couple of good combinations.

In the second partial, according to the Royal Spanish Boxing Federation in a statement, “aggressiveness became continuous illegal actions, with permission from the combat referee, Juan Fernández, from Colombia, who demonstrated improper qualities for a competition of this level. We do not consider that there was bad faith, but simply the combat overflowed him“

Thus, Laura Fuertes, the only Olympic Spanish boxer in history, received two protection accounts, took Kum a point and the Spanish deserved another deduction not executed, when justice was taken by her hand after a new blow of her rival when the referee had commanded to stop. In the third and last assault, the one who decided, Kum used his “total battle” tacticsalthough, more tired, Laura Fuertes had time to anticipate and put some hand.

However, the judges scored more control of the rhythm and situation of the North Korean, who finally managed to pass the semifinals and secured a medal.