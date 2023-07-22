‘The Box Challenge’ begins its final stage and only a few competitors will be able to go to the final to fight for the great trophy. The popular Colombian reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. and presents various challenges for two ‘Superhuman‘ are the legitimate winners.

Who faces in the repechage of ‘The Box Challenge’ 2023?

In chapter 81 of ‘Desafío The Box’, the repechage of the popular Colombian reality show will be broadcast. Only two will be able to go to the final to have one more chance to win the long-awaited prize.

In the program, four ‘superhumans’ will face each other: Yan vs. Kaboom and Juli vs. walk away

Who is in the final of ‘The Box Challenge’?

After the women’s and men’s semifinals in the previous chapters, it was possible to meet the first two contestants who had a direct pass to the final of ‘The Box Challenge’.

The only ones who have already been confirmed for the final are Sensei and Guajira.

Who were the recent eliminations of ‘The Box Challenge’?

The recent ‘superhumans’ who said goodbye to their teams were Sarah and Byron.

When would be the final of ‘The Box Challenge’?

The official platforms of the program have announced the close arrival of the season finale. According to the official page of Caracol TV, “the final stage begins.” Although an exact date for the competition that will mark the closure of the reality show and the determination of the winners has not yet been revealed, considering that the previous edition ended on July 15, 2022, it is expected to be in these weeks.

