How is it possible that an element so full of naivety, that speaks of childhood and nostalgia, with a humble origin and older than Marie Antoinette as a bow, is one of the most omnipresent motifs in the fashion of 2023. Not only It is everywhere (in fashion, in beauty trends, in decoration trends) but also today it carries great symbolism and inspires strong reactions.

Let's look at several examples: the trickle of bows has been constant since spring 2022, when designers and brands such as Giambattista Valli, Moschino, Rochas, Batsheva, Comme des Garçons or Richard Quinn, to name a few, agreed to add different versions of bows to their catwalk collections. In fact, Miu Miu's bow ballet flats quickly became the cult shoe of the moment.

One of the proposals from Simone Rocha's SS 2024 fashion show. Victor VIRGILE (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

But for a proposal to become a real trend, a kind of change has to happen. sirimiri effect, That is to say, that idea penetrates drop by drop, like a fine rain, soaking everything until when you realize it, you are completely flooded. That is what has happened: while hyperfeminine aesthetics ending in -core were gaining strength on TikTok (like the balletcore or the most recent coquette-core) This fall, some designers have gone a step further by finishing not only their dresses, shirts or jackets with bows (Ian Griffiths with a minimalist version in his collection for Max Mara, for example) but have included them as a beauty suggestion. This is the case of Helmut Lang, who used bows to decorate the hair of his models on the catwalk; Simone Rocha, who has used them as a transitional element to her collection for spring 2024 and who has even applied them directly to the face, or Sandy Liang, whose bags with huge satin bows promise to be a best-seller this year. coming. The industrial designer Anamaria Morris, for her part, has achieved a certain virality among interior designers with her ceramic ribbons as decorative objects for shelves or as candle holders.

The bow as a complement to this braid. Christian Vierig (Getty Images)

Celebrities have also taken up the issue. Sia wore a giant bow on her head for her Christian Siriano 15th anniversary show, Hailey Bieber has already worn them on Instagram and Doja Cat wears pink bows and ribbons in her video Agora Hills. There are more examples: Olivia Rodrigo wore a dazzling 1994 Chanel minidress adorned with bows on a night out, and at the 2023 Met Gala the star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney wore oversized black bows in her hair and on her Miu Miu dress.

Bows are everywhere and apply to everything: there are countless videos on TikTok on the subject, from how to “flirt” a blouse tying bows on the sleeves even how they can be used to decorate the headphones from Apple, use them as cute belt or to give a new look to the bottom of your jeans. These days even Crocs are personalized with bows and there are, we say, all kinds of ideas: even tutorials for placing rolls of toilet paper with ties.

The other big difference between the trend ribbon of recent years is that luxury has unceremoniously embraced the business possibilities it offers. There are those who are willing to pay a significant amount of money for a haberdashery item if it is covered by a prestigious brand, as is the case with Simone Rocha's red satin earrings, with a price of about 340 euros. In their favor we will say that they also have a tear of crystals.

luxury stores on-line Today they sell pieces such as a necklace with a bow Balenciaga made of brass and glass for 1,500 euros or a pair of jeans Blumarine with huge bows on the legs. Probably one of the most controversial pieces are the bow earrings. Balenciagaoriginally priced at 195 euros: are made from shoelaces, highlighting the ability of its creative designer, Demna, to incorporate everyday objects into the house's jewelry collections.

Fashion's obsession with bows has already been transferred to the consumer, according to Rachel Glicksberg, leader of new initiatives and women's fashion at the second-hand luxury goods platform The Real Real, in a article published in TI have New York Times: says that the platform's average selling price for items vintage with ties in 2023 is 16% higher than that of articles vintage no ties.

The bond yesterday and today

The lasso itself dates back to ancient times, in fact, pieces from 2600 to 2500 BC are preserved in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. C. In the 16th and 17th centuries the lasso was an element extended to all genders. In the 18th century for the first time it had a less practical purpose and was used as a hair accessory and status symbol among the French aristocracy: Marie Antoinette's hairdresser is said to have spent some 20,000 francs on hair ribbons.

More information

Bows continued to be a fashion adornment throughout the 20th century and had a stellar moment in the summer of 1984. When Yves Saint Laurent paraded his breathtaking bow dress in the fall/winter 1983-1984 haute couture show , the designer was already a legend. The creator of icons such as the safari jacket or the female tuxedo, however, wrote the most dramatic page of his in the history of fashion thanks to an element that was not new in fashion: a bow. This ornament, however, had nothing humble about it: grandiloquent, in a shiny pink satin, it elegantly finished off the model's back.

A dress with a back bow by Yves Saint Laurent, during the fashion show in Paris in 1983. Daniel SIMON (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

It was nothing new either: in the fifties Marilyn had already raised the bow-dress to the category of desire when I descended the stairs in Gentlemen prefer blondes while singing that Diamonds are a girl's best friend, and muses like Catherine Deneuve (combining the bows in her hair with those on her clothes) or Twiggy (“the face of '66”) played with the naivety that this element transmits, extending her aesthetic towards provocation. But perhaps the Saint Laurent one raised so many sighs because for the first time the bow was more of a protagonist than the dress itself. That design was made to be (admired) looked at from behind. The designer himself captured the extreme charge of sensuality that a detail as naïve as a pink bow could provide and in his 1990-91 autumn-winter haute couture collection he upped the ante with an asymmetrical black dress with a wide opening to the hip that It was finished exclusively with two delicate pink bows. Those were golden years for the bow: Karl Lagerfeld's 1995 collection for Chanel, where two bows decorated the blonde braid that Claudia Schiffer let fall over her black dress, confirmed that they could be loaded with intention. This year you can find versions of all those dresses in commercial brands such as Self Portrait, Zara, Sfera or & Other Stories.

Today, the tie is once again the protagonist. Not only to crown various aesthetic proposals (the rebirth of look Gothic has also taken over ties on social networks), but is one of the elements chosen by men that make the new masculinity visible. Harry Styles has worn huge bows replacing the classic and restrained bow tie, Timothée Chalamet uses knotted blouses with the pussy-bow and Eddie Redmayne also wore a Saint Laurent shirt adorned with a bow at the SAGS 2023. In an article in the Australian edition of the magazine GQ On the relationship between the new masculinity and ties, the journalist analyzes Tanner Fletcher's suit collection, where jackets and pants are finished with delicate lilac bows, and makes the following reflection: “How far all this is from hypermasculinity of past times, where the streetwear He was the king and the boys cool They didn't care. On the contrary, a tie says: I care a lot. I have tied it myself. I've thought about my fit. A ribbon is bold, feminine and unabashedly pretty. It's even a little silly. It has arrived at a time when we are challenging ideas about masculinity and beauty, bringing back dandyism and encouraging men to dress to the nines. In a way, it feels like a statement as much as an accessory.”

Some say that difficult times call for bold fashion. And perhaps the bow is a good symbol of our zeitgeist.