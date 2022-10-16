Dubai (Etihad)

Our national bow and arrow team has launched the first phase of its preparations at the Police Science Academy in Sharjah, in preparation for participating in the Asian Championship, which will be hosted by the Emirate of Sharjah from December 20 to 25, at the headquarters of Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled.

The candidates to represent the team in the different categories participated in the training in the preliminary stage, amid an atmosphere of optimism and determination to reach the best levels of preparation, which enhance the chances of joining the team in the continental competitions, with the presence of the best Asian teams, to confirm the tremendous development achieved by the game, and the desire to strengthen the directions aimed at To achieve greater excellence, which raises the desired ambitions to the level of expectations in the continental championship.

Adel Al Hammadi, member of the Board of Directors of the Federation and head of the National Teams Committee, praised the atmosphere of gathering at the Academy of Police Sciences, and the technical and psychological condition of the players, especially in light of the spirit of determination, challenge and seriousness that appeared in the players’ performance, along with their good focus to reach the best levels of readiness during the launch of the first phase program of preparations The team, especially that this gathering will be a good opportunity for the technical staff to implement the strategy for preparation, preparation and throwing methods, and all the data that he feels are important and positively impacting the consolidation of the appropriate and integrated preparation system for the next stage.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the most important gains of the current stage are the understanding and cooperation between the National Teams Committee in the Arc and Arrow Association and all the clubs, especially with regard to the coordination aspects between the technical bodies of the team and the clubs, with the aim of making the most of the next stage and bringing the players to the highest level of psychological and physical preparation before moving on to participate. In the continental championship, with all its important indicators of testing the outstanding capabilities of our players to raise the flags of the state and compete for the best results that reflect the scale of the development of the game.

Al Hammadi thanked and appreciated the Academy of Police Sciences in Sharjah, for providing all the data that enhance the success of the first phase of preparation for the continental championship, and creating all conditions to support the team. .