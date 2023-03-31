Come on, the BOVAG is merging. With what and with whom?

The best-known car industry organization in the Netherlands is probably the BOVAG. That abbreviation stands for Bond Van Automobile Dealers and Garage Owners, if you don’t already know that. But they are certainly not alone. Within the car industry, there is also the RAI Association and the FOCWA, for example. There is something wrong with the latter.

You already feel it coming. The BOVAG is merging and they are doing so with FOCWA. By the way, that abbreviation stands for Federation of Entrepreneurs in the Bodywork and Vehicle Construction and Related Companies, while we’re at it.

The merger does not come out of the blue. Since the summer of 2022 it became clear that both parties would merge. At that time, the intention was formally stated. Now the official approval has been given. both the Council of Members of FOCWA and BOVAG have given the green light for the merger.

For the companies affiliated with FOCWA, this means that they are placed with relevant BOVAG departments. In most cases this results in a connection with BOVAG Damage Repair Companies. BOVAG also welcomes a series of caravan & motorhome companies and car wash/cleaning companies.

In terms of naming, the FOCWA has to make a concession. FOCWA will disappear and merge into BOVAG. The reason for the merger can actually be summed up in two words. Namely; strong together. With the merger, the organizations hope to be able to join forces. BOVAG and FOCWA will from now on form a single mouthpiece towards politicians and the rest of the outside world.

