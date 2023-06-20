The Bourne Legacy: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

Tonight, Tuesday 20 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 The Bourne Legacy, a 2012 film directed by Tony Gilroy, will be broadcast. It is the fourth film in the eponymous film series based on the novels by Robert Ludlum and Eric Van Lustbader. Gilroy is directing the film, having written the first three installments of the series. The protagonist of the film is Jeremy Renner, flanked by Rachel Weisz, Edward Norton, Joan Allen and Oscar Isaac. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Jason Bourne returns meeting first with a Guardian reporter, Simon Ross, in London, and then Pamela Landy in New York. Noah Vosen’s assistant secretly contacts a government official, Turso, who will later be visited by CIA director Ezra Kramer himself; after which it is he who contacts Colonel Byer, one of the creators of the Treadstone update and a key member of the Special Operations Command.

Behind BlackBriar, the umbrella program, are several programs to create sleeper agents modeled after Bourne and his early colleagues; all of them are soldiers trained by the army to act in the shadows and only then assigned to the CIA, so much so that Turso complains to Ezra Kramer saying: “You were given a Ferrari… and you treated it like a lawnmower!” Landy’s revelations to the press risk uncovering a hotter pot than Landy herself believes since several of these agents have infiltrated countries or groups openly hostile to the United States, and their loss would represent a major step backwards in espionage. Byer is convinced that the damage must be limited at all costs while Kramer is ready to drag them all with him in case it ends badly for him.

Among the various programs, some churn out genetically modified agents, kept in line and in shape thanks to two pills, one for the body and one for the mind; in particular, Aaron Cross of the Outcome program. Cross, during the initial stages of the Treadstone scandal, is retraining in Alaska (the effect should be, in the intentions of his controllers, more psychological than physical) and in a support outpost he meets another agent confined there, as he had in love.

The Bourne Legacy: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Bourne Legacy, but what is the full cast of the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jeremy RennerAaron Cross

Rachel WeiszMarta Shearing

Edward NortonRic Byer

Joan AllenPam Landy

David StrathairnNoah Vosen

Albert FinneyDr. Albert Hirsch

Scott GlennEzra Kramer

Stacy KeachTurso

Dennis BoutsikarisTerrence Ward

Oscar Isaac: #3

Donna Murphy: Fingers

Michael ChernusArthur Ingram

Corey Stoll: Vendel

Željko Ivanek: Donald Foite

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Bourne Legacy on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 20 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.