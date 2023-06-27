The Bourne Identity: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Tuesday 27 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 The Bourne Identity, a 2002 film directed by Doug Liman, will be broadcast. Freely based on the 1980 novel A Name Without a Face by Robert Ludlum, it tells the story of a mysterious man (Matt Damon), who remembers nothing of his past, but who is the subject of a relentless hunt to eliminate him. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, an Italian fishing boat recovers an unconscious young man. Giancarlo, a fisherman, in rescuing him, finds some bullets in his back, as well as a subcutaneous implant that hides a small laser projector bearing a bank account number: it is the only clue to the identity of the stranger, otherwise without memory.

Once landed on the mainland in Liguria, the man begins the search for his own identity by heading to Zurich. Here, a confrontation with two agents who wanted to arrest him for vagrancy, and which to his surprise he easily gets the better of, makes the young man understand that he has great fighting skills. Meanwhile, the bank account he hid under his skin leads him to a safe deposit box in his name where he finds a large sum of money, some passports of various nationalities, all bearing his own photo and made out to different names, as well as a semi-automatic pistol; a French driving licence, which is in the name of Jason Bourne and bears the address in Paris. Meanwhile, wanted by the Swiss police for the incident with the two agents, Bourne takes refuge in the US embassy: apparently trapped, he manages to get the better of him and escape, revealing his innate tactical and espionage skills.

On the way he meets a young and drifting German girl, whom he had just seen inside the embassy, ​​Marie, who in exchange for money helps him to reach his Parisian residence by car, where he comes across the first of a series of hitmen tasked to kill him: Alexander Conklin, the director of a secret CIA assassination team called Treadstone — of which Bourne was a part — considers Bourne “burnt” and, fearing he could jeopardize his secret team’s activities, it is decided to prevent that possibility by deleting it…

The Bourne Identity: the cast of the film



We’ve seen the plot of The Bourne Identity, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt DamonJason Bourne

Franka PotenteMarie Helena Kreutz

Chris CooperAlexander Conklin

Clive Owen: The professor

Brian CoxWard Abbott

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje: Nykwana Wombosi

Gabriel Mann as Danny Zorn

Walton Goggins: Researcher

Josh Hamilton: Researcher

Julia Stiles – Nicolette “Nicky” Parsons

Bear Maria Guerrini: Giancarlo

Tim DuttonEamon

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Bourne Identity on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.