The Bounty Hunter: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, 8 September 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno, the film The Bounty Hunter is broadcast, a 2010 film directed by Andy Tennant, starring Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston. Below is the plot and the cast.

Plot

The protagonist of the story is Milo Boyd (Gerard Butler), an ex-cop who earns his living as a bounty hunter. Because of his risky choices, Milo is not well liked by law enforcement and customers do not trust him. Finally, the man has his revenge when he is entrusted with the task of capturing and bringing to justice his ex-wife, Nicole Hurley (Jennifer Aniston). In fact, the woman deliberately decided not to appear in court to answer the charges of contempt of a public official.

Nicole, a passionate journalist, has preferred to follow a new lead on a mysterious murder case, masquerading as a suicide, and in doing so has effectively become a fugitive. Milo and Nicole have a troubled marriage behind them, which ended abruptly just nine months after the fateful yes, due to strong character differences. The man holds a deep grudge and immediately seizes the opportunity to hunt down his ex-wife.

Milo, however, can’t imagine that bringing Nicole to justice will prove to be a difficult task. Between daring chases, arrests and escapes, the two ex-spouses will be able to spend time in close contact and old feelings will begin to resurface. When the truth about the journalist’s investigation is revealed, Milo and Nicole will face an unexpected enemy and the man will have to choose whether to risk his life for his ex-wife or finish his mission and receive the large fee.

The Bounty Hunter: The Cast of the Movie

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Gerard Butler, Jennifer Aniston, Christine Baranski, Cathy Moriarty, Jason Sudeikis, Natalie Morales, Siobhan Fallon, Daisy Tahan, Peter Greene, Liam Ferguson, Dorian Missick, Ruby Feliciano, Adam Rose, Joel Garland, Eric Zuckerman. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Gerard ButlerMilo Boyd

Jennifer AnistonNicole Hurley

Jason SudeikisStewart

Adam RoseJimmy

Christine BaranskiKitty Hurley

Dorian MissickBobby Jenkins

Peter GreeneEarl Mahler

Jeff GarlinSid

Siobhan Fallon HoganTeresa

Cathy MoriartyIrene

Harry Zittel: Pedicab Guy

Christian BorleCaddy

Amanda Dutton: Darla

Eddie J. Mitchell Jonathan

Chris Haemmerle: Tattoo shop owner

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Bounty Hunter on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 8 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.