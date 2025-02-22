The “bounced tides” and “the shit” of the opposition: Ayuso insists on their offenses to the victims of residences

The families of the 7,291 older who during the pandemic died in the Madrid residences without receiving hospital assistance in order of the Community of Madrid have become one of the main objectives to be reduced for Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The Madrid president and her team have used the last week to aggravate their disqualifications against these relatives who fight for the repair of pain caused by the deaths of their relatives.

The 7,291 deaths in residences, the Achilles heel for which the Ayuso roles and their chief of cabinet lose

Ayuso now considers that organizations from which all these people work in search of justice are “bouncing tides” who did not achieve positions in the parties that oppose him in Madrid. And when in the plenary of the assembly this week more Madrid and PSOE criticized the offenses of the Madrid president, the response of the latter was a new disqualification. “They are always taking us by the same shit,” he told them.

At the Puerta del Sol, headquarters of the presidency of the Community of Madrid, it bothered that on Sunday the sixth gave voice to four of those relatives in a program of ‘The Évole’ focused on the fifth anniversary of the pandemic outbreak. During the television space, these people denounced the controversial protocol that from the Madrid government was sent to the residences of seniors at the worst moment of the COVID-19. In the text, the Ayuso Executive forbade the elderly to be sick to public hospital centers.

In the last five years, the Madrid president and all those around her have constantly tried to subtract importance from said protocol and Ayuso itself came to maintain that the elders were going to die the same if they had been transferred to the hospitals in the region. But the same Sunday, when the broadcast of ‘Lo de Évole’ had not yet ended, the president’s team took another step and openly questioned the testimonies of the relatives of the deceased, using false data.

In a tweet, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, head of the Cabinet of Ayuso, said the following: “If these testimonies give us their name, we will verify if it is true and how many times a year they visited their relatives. It is not going to be a lie (sic). ” Rodríguez did not explain then or clarified later how he was going to “check” such an extreme. But minutes later he returned to tweet in the following terms: “Well: I already have proven that the first lady who goes out in #lodesimon [hashtag con el nombre del episodio del programa en alusión a Fernando Simón, que fue el principal entrevistado] He did not have his mother at any residence in the Community of Madrid. Let’s see the rest. ”

Already on Monday morning Rodríguez acknowledged that he had lied although he did not erase any of his messages from X. “I confirm that the first testimony of the Évole program is the daughter of a deceased. I apologize for the error, ”he said, in another tweet.

The journalist Manuel Ricoa specialist in this dark episode of Ayuso’s management, had revealed in his networks that the interviewee to which Rodriguez was in question was really the daughter of a woman who died in a Getafe residence on April 12, 2020. It is a of the 109 relatives of victims who filed a complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office and last week declared in the framework of the investigation proceedings open by the Public Ministry to analyze the complaint, according to They also clarified the affected associations.

Despite the falsehood of his first accusations Rodríguez avoided asking for forgiveness and just pointed out that his lie had been a “mistake.” He did not explain how he had achieved the exact data of the questioned woman. And, moreover, the chief of Cabinet of Ayuso justified his position against the relatives of those killed in the residences arguing that these groups have been calling the Madrid president for years.

The outrage extended among the victims and also among the opposition parties in Madrid, who requested Rodriguez’s resignation. But the Ayuso executive avoided claiming any type of responsibility to the chief of cabinet and, between smiles, the spokesman of the Government of the Community of Madrid, Miguel Ángel García Martín, said Wednesday, during the usual press conference after the Governing Council , that Rodríguez has the “absolute confidence” of the Executive. “He has given explanations, he has apologized and has recognized that it was a mistake,” he said.

García Martín, however, linked the questions about Rodríguez’s lies to the “attempt” of the “left” of “twisting the pain of families”, another constant argument of the Community of Madrid in the last five years to subtract relevance from The complaints of the relatives of the 7,291 dead in the residences. The spokesman for the Ayuso government came to ensure that the Community of Madrid was “the region that best served the citizens” in the pandemic.

In that weather on Thursday the usual control session to Ayuso and its executive was held at the Madrid Assembly. From the opposition, both the spokeswoman of Mas Madrid, Manuela Bergerot, and that of the PSOE, Mar Espinar, claimed respect for the families of those killed in the residences and openly demanded the resignation of Miguel Ángel Rodríguez. The president of Madrid replied with these words: “They are always criticizing us for the same, they are always taking us for the same shit.”

Ayuso added that “the left does not want justice, wants to use the pain to get votes.” And he defended the performance of his government during the pandemic presenting himself as the only political leader who has given explanations about the management of residences, something that, according to her, have not done the regional presidents of the PSOE. “The residences did not matter to them either when I have brought them personal cases of victims who say that they leave them alone and that they do not put them in that tide in which all those bounced that have been left out of this party and of this party are left and of this party ”, He added, addressing more Madrid and PSOE.

The attempts to clarify the president

After the control session, from the Ayuso team they struggled to move to the media that despite the evidence of the recordings when the president referred to those “shit” did not want to mention the relatives of the dead in the residences, but That, in reality, he talked about opposition initiatives.

On Friday the community government continued to try to believe that Ayuso did not pronounce what he said in Plenary in the terms that can be checked in all recordings. The Executive spokesman, García Martín, said that with these “shit” the president referred to the requirements that are made from the opposition on the house, arguing that this was the official matter that appeared in one of the opposition’s questions .

Actually, Bergerot chose to talk about the dead in residences and not of housing, as it appeared in his question, exactly the same as the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, he usually changes his questions to Pedro Sánchez on the march in the congress of the Congress of the Deputies to stick to the present.

For the also advisor to the Madrid Presidency it is “funny” that the left feels offended by the disqualifications of Ayuso when according to him are more Madrid and PSOE who are “permanently insulting the president of the Community of Madrid, to the Council of Government and the popular parliamentary group, ”reports Europa Press.

“These deputies who have such fine skin when it refers to their circumstances, of course they are, I insist, those that we have to see how they seriously insult the president. There is nothing more to listen to the different plenary ones to know the aggressiveness with which they are used and the faults of respect that every day dedicate to different members of the government, ”Garcia Martín settled. In the recording of this Thursday’s session, not a single insult of the deputies on the left against Ayuso and his team was heard.