Real Madrid ends this Saturday a League in which its chances of winning the title are still alive, although it does not depend on itself: they need to beat Villarreal at home and for Atlético not to do so on their visit to Valladolid, which continues to fight not to be relegated. It will be, win or lose, a League in which the white team has been immersed in arbitration controversies in a very common way and from which it will leave, except for a surprise on the last day, such as the team that has been awarded the fewest penalties in favor in the course: only three in the 37 previous days, the same as Elche, the 18th in the standings.

Atlético de Madrid has seen seven maximum penalties given to him and Barcelona, ​​eight; Villarreal leads the table with 13 penalties in favor, followed by Real Sociedad with 12. In the penalty area against, Madrid is in the middle of the table, with 8; The most affected in this case is Granada, with 12, followed by Cádiz with 10. Atlético has seen how they received 4 maximum penalties against them and Barcelona, ​​5.

Penalties in the 2020-21 League Team Penalties in favor Penalties Against Balance Villarreal 13 9 4 R. Society 12 5 7 Valencia 10 8 two Betis 10 9 1 Eibar 9 5 4 Alaves 8 3 5 Barcelona 8 5 3 Valladolid 8 7 1 Athletic 7 4 3 Seville 7 6 1 I raised 6 4 two Celtic 6 7 -1 Osasuna 6 8 -two Athletic 5 6 -1 Getafe 5 8 -3 grenade 5 12 -7 Huesca 4 5 -1 Cadiz 4 10 -6 Real Madrid 3 8 -5 Elche 3 10 -7

Madrid’s penalty balance (the difference between those indicated in favor and against) is negative, curious at least in a team like the target that usually attacks more than its rivals and steps more assiduously in the opposing area. Madrid’s balance is -5, with Elche and Granada having the worst record with -7. Atlético and Barcelona draw with a positive balance, +3. And Real Sociedad is positioned as the team with the best balance, a +7.

The difficulties of Real Madrid to attack this season could explain this phenomenon to some extent, although the data does not support this theory. Madrid is the third team with the most possession in the championship (59.5%, behind Sevilla and Barcelona) and the second with the most passes (21,729). He is also the second to shoot the most times (401), the fourth in kicks from inside the area (127), the first in shots to the post (22), the second that has created more great scoring opportunities (91) and the first in corners taken (218).

Marcelo’s hair pulling, Athletic’s hands …



All data that supports the offensive nature of Madrid, which makes the fit of those three penalties in favor, nothing more, in 37 days strange. The penalties claimed by Real Madrid since the beginning of the League have been numerous and have given rise to many discussions and gatherings. The last example was the hand of Morcillo in San Mamés that the VAR did not ask to review; before, in Madrid-Sevilla, Bono committed a penalty on Benzema that was signaled at first and later annulled to indicate another penalty, but in the Madrid area by the hand of Militao.

Throughout the days, Madrid claimed two penalties in the defeat at home against Alavés by 1-2 (a trip to Hazard and a hair tug on Marcelo); others against Athletic by the hands of Capa and Yeray; two grabs to Benzema and Casemiro in the away draws against Elche and Osasuna, respectively; a foul on Asensio prior to one of the three penalties that he was penalized at Mestalla; a shameless grab at Ramos at Madrid-Elche de Valdebebas; a hand from Miranda at Madrid-Betis; and another similar hand from Felipe in the Wanda derby. These are some of the claims of a Madrid that, at least this year, is having no luck when it comes to penalties.