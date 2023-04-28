The ass of the new 5 Series is on the internet. It’s time for your opinion now.

A new BMW, a new challenge for the retina. The producer of German Dikschiffs regularly manages to antagonize the fanboys with extremely special designs. Now those fanboys are also a bit conservative, while BMW likes to ‘stimulate’ with design. That sometimes creates friction. With the 3 Series and 5 Series, BMW takes it – usually – relatively easy. Those are, of course, the runners.

The 5 Series is the next one of which a new appearance is in the pipeline. The G30 is on its last legs and the G60 knocks on the door (which closes like a safe).

Butts new 5 Series

BMW has already released a number of images with a camouflaged copy and Automotive Mike came across the M5 (!) already. But we now have a clear view of the rear:

We have that thanks to the famous spyshot and leakage kings Coche Spias and Wilco Block. What can we see? Well, only the back and then only the top of it. The similarities with the BMW 7 Series are present.

Quite hefty?

That means a relatively large rear that seems to be 5 centimeters too high. Thanks to the fairly flat taillights, the bottom seems to be quite thick. Now it is Siebener appears considerably more massive.

For the traditional conservative purist who finds change scary: there is still something of a Hofmeisterknik left. This is the little kink you can see at the D-pillar. It is a design feature that BMW has had for a very long time. Now that the double round headlights have been thrown overboard a bit (LED destroys more than you would like) it is good to see that the 5 Series at least still has the Hofmeisterknik.

The unveiling of the BMW 5 Series is on May 24!

The unveiling of the BMW 5 Series is on May 24!

