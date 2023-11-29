In the NBA there is a well-established tradition that when a game is decided and there is only time left for a possession, the play is no longer disputed. What has always counted has been winning or losing. However, in the group stage of the NBA Cup, the new competition just launched, the point difference has become decisive. There have been games already decided that have been played until the last moment, causing some anger. But it was precisely the difference in points that has decided a good part of the qualifiers of the new tournament. This Tuesday, in a day full of emotion, with the calculators fuming and the simultaneous scores on the screens, the Celtics and the Bucks, among others, have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Those from Boston are among those who have qualified by point difference, like the New York Knicks, ranked as the best seconds. The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, go to the direct playoffs with full victories, like the Indiana Pacers, who had already qualified last week. Those four teams complete the East spots. In the West, with the Lakers already classified, the Suns also rank as the second best due to the difference between points scored and received. Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans also enter the crossroads.

The Celtics took the field this Tuesday with the need to win by at least a difference of 22 points over the Bulls, which is what the Orlando Magic got from them after completing their games. And the Boston team has forced the machine from the beginning in search of victory at its home, the TD Garden. They have achieved a partial 31-20 in the first quarter; another 38-30 in the second, and one more 28-18 in the third. They only relaxed in the last part of the game to finish with a 124-97 that allowed them to finish first in the group by breaking the triple tie of three wins and one loss with the Magic and the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics made qualifying difficult last Friday with their defeat against Orlando, but in the end they managed to save the furniture.

Jaylen Brown has led his team to victory with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, well complemented by Jayson Tatum, who has added 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Al Horford has also taken advantage of his starting position in the absence of Kristap Porzingis due to injury. The Dominican scored 16 points in a series of 6 baskets on 8 field goals, to which he added 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White each contributed 14 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks traveled to Miami with three wins in the group stage and a difference of 39 points in favor. However, a loss to the Heat made them dependent on what the New York Knicks did. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team started dominating in the first quarter, but Miami responded in the second and the game was not decided until the last stretch. The Anteto-Lillard connection has worked wonders. The Greek center had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, while the American point guard scored 32 points, with 4 rebounds and 9 assists.

With the loss of Jimmy Butler, the team’s undisputed leader, Miami’s team has entrusted itself to Bam Adebayo, who had a great game, with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, but it was not enough to stop the team’s team. Milwaukee, who took the victory at home (124-131).

In that same group, the New York Knicks had a race against the scoreboard to surpass the Bucks in the event of a three-way tie that has not occurred or to, at least, be the best seconds of the three groups in the East. That’s what they have achieved. With their 115-91 victory against the Charlotte Hornets, they raise their balance to three wins and one loss with a balance in favor of 42 points. The Cleveland Cavaliers tie 3-1, but with a point difference of 29.

By passing as the best second of the three groups in the East, the Knicks have to face the best first, which in this case are the Milwaukee Bucks, who were already in their group. Curiously, in the West, the Los Angeles Lakers, after their full victory, will also face the Phoenix Suns after sharing a group stage in the group stage. The other East matchup will be between the Celtics and the Pacers, on the Indiana court, with a better point difference.

Warriors fall

In the Western Conference, along with the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, the New Orleans Pelicans have qualified and fourth place is at stake. The Houston Rockets have wasted the opportunity to qualify by falling this Tuesday in their visit to Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks (119-115). The Slovenian has had a sensational performance with 41 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. With the defeat of the Rockets, those classified as champions of group B of the West are the Pelicans, who had already completed their participation with three wins and one loss.

In Group C, the Sacramento Kings have doggedly defended their lead against the Golden State Warriors. It was enough for them to lose by 11 points or less, but in the first half of the game the San Francisco team managed to escape by more than 20 and the Kings went into halftime down 55-72. However, the Warriors squandered their advantage and were eliminated. The end of the game showed that the NBA Cup matters. Even when they were winning the game, there was a feeling of defeat among the Warriors because the advantage was insufficient to qualify. And instead of trying to secure the victory, they have taken risks to extend the advantage until they ended up losing (124-123).

With the classification of the Celtics and the Bucks, the only ones among the big favorites who have been left out of the quarterfinals are the Denver Nuggets, who were eliminated last Friday, hampered by Jamal Murray’s injury. The NBA cup tournament is conducive to surprises with its four-day group stage plus single-game playoffs.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on December 4 and 5, with the crossings already defined. Then there will be the semifinals, on the 7th, and the final, on the 9th, in Las Vegas.

