Beyond getting a ticket to the next round of the Champions League, Bayern Munich's present is not the best and the future does not look promising at all. Right now, in addition to not having a coach for the next campaign, several stars of the squad are considering taking a step away from the club to look for a new home due to the complex management of the current board, one of them the great pearl of the institution, Jamal Musiala.
It is reported that the German, who is only 21 years old, has stopped any option of signing a renewal with Bayern Munich because the footballer is considering a change of style and has a marked preference for going to the Premier League where he already has a couple of suitors. peso, the current leader of the league, Klopp's Liverpool and the current champion, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
As for Guardiola, the coach sees Musiala as the ideal player to fill the gap left by Gundogan in the scheme. He is a natural midfielder with a talent for assisting and scoring like the one Ilkay exploited last season with City. For their part, Liverpool know that with the end of the Klopp era a total renewal of the squad may come, which is why they consider Musiala a guy who could be key in it. In any case it will not be a simple signing, since it is estimated that Munich will ask for at least 90 million euros for his star.
#bosses #Premier #League #thinking #Musiala
