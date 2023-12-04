The arrested mafia boss Imperiale decided to give the Italian authorities an island in the UAE

At the end of November, it became known that the Italian mafioso Raffaele Imperiale not only turned into a pentito (that is, he left the criminal profession and began to cooperate with the investigation), but also donated a personal island to the authorities. This is not a selfless gesture – in this way Imperiale hopes to buy himself a reduction in his sentence. Lenta.ru decided to look into this strange story.

One of the islands of the artificial archipelago of the World off the coast of Dubai Photo: Jumana El Heloueh/Reuters

Imperiale was arrested in August 2021. Since 2016, the gangster has been in second place on the list of the most dangerous gangsters in Italy.

He was able to build a large international drug trafficking network, especially cocaine official statement from the Italian police

Imperiale is believed to have been a major drug dealer since the early 2000s. Over time, he turned into one of the most powerful mafiosi in the world.

However, in December 2022, Imperiale started collaborating with a consequence. It is not yet known in what form, but law enforcement officials reported that they had already received some testimony from him. Their contents are not disclosed.

Imperiale is called one of the leaders of the supercartel, supplying hundreds of tons of cocaine from Peru to Europe.

Information about an international group that controls a third of all cocaine supplies from Europe appeared in the press in 2019. Then Ridouan Taghi, one of the leaders of the Moroccan mafia in the Netherlands, was arrested in the UAE. His Mocro Maffia became so insolent that they directly threatened Prime Minister Mark Rutte and even allegedly intended to kidnap the young Princess Katharina-Amalia. Tagi was taken in Dubai, as was Imperial two years later. American investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration are confident that the Moroccan and Neapolitan worked together.

Imperiale himself was born in 1974 near Naples in the commune of Castellammare di Stabia. His father was a major businessman – in particular, he owned the local football club Juve Stabia. It is known that Imperiale Sr. did business together with Renato Raffone, the boss of the local Camorra from the Dialessandro clan.

As a child, Imperiale Jr. was kidnapped by unknown assailants, but, according to family legend, he escaped on his own and returned home. However, the police believe that his father paid a ransom for him, and then came up with a beautiful escape story, apparently to raise the heir’s authority in the criminal community

Soon the young son was sent to Amsterdam, where his older brother owned a coffee shop that sold marijuana. In 1996, Imperiale became the owner of the establishment. Since Amsterdam is the center of the Moroccan mafia in the Netherlands, Imperiale had chances to establish friendship with its future leader Ridouane Taghi back in the 1990s.

According to Italian investigators, Imperiale began dealing cocaine in the 2000s, at the same time as Taghi. The drug came from Peru to Morocco, and then was distributed to the ports of the Netherlands, Spain and Italy. Law enforcement officers believe that by the beginning of the 2010s, that same super cartel appeared, taking over all these imports.

Riduan Taghi Photo: Politie / RTL Nieuws

Another alleged cartel leader, Irishman Daniel Kinahan, also has strong ties to the UAE. He visited Dubai many times and had large accounts in local banks, now frozen by the authorities. The American Drug Enforcement Administration handed over to their Dutch colleagues documents according to which Taghi, Imperiale, Kinahan and the Bosnian Edin Gacanin led the organization.

Imperiale spent hundreds of thousands of dollars a month and could afford to buy a real island

The group’s headquarters was located in one of the most famous buildings in the world – the three-hundred-meter five-star Burj Al Arab hotel, located 280 meters from the coast and resembling from a distance a gigantic yacht under sail. From there, according to American law enforcement, Imperiale conducted business, and it was there that four drug lords held working meetings back in 2017.

For five years in Dubai, Imperiale spent at least 400 thousand euros per month (about 40 million rubles). Moreover, most of this money went to the “personal needs” of the bandit. Simply put – for a beautiful life.

In addition, back in 2016, when a major drug trafficker had to flee to Dubai, it turned out that he had good artistic taste. During a search of his villa in his home villa Castellammare di Stabia, law enforcement officers found the works of the Dutch master “Exit from the Protestant Church in Nuenen” and “View of the Sea near Scheveningen” stolen back in 2002 from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

It is quite possible that this is another indication of the collaboration between Imperiale and Taghi – the paintings could have been a gift from a Dutch bandit to a Sicilian friend. A beautiful gesture, given the supposedly innate passion of Italians for beauty

Vincent van Gogh’s paintings “View of the sea near Scheveningen” and “Exit of the Protestant church in Nuenen”, found at the Villa Imperiale Photo: Peter Dejong/AP

When the artificial archipelago of the World was built off the coast of the UAE, following the contours of all continents, the Neapolitan acquired an island called Taiwan. According to Italian authorities, the cost of the island ranges from 60 to 80 million euros (six to eight billion rubles).

It is not difficult to guess that if Imperiale was able to spend such a sum on such a prank, his fortune is in the hundreds of millions, if not billions.

The detention of Imperiale and Taghi did not affect the work of the cartel

Now two cartel leaders are behind bars, two more are hiding from law enforcement, and multi-million dollar rewards have been placed on their heads. However, this does not seem to have done much harm to the cartel’s activities. In 2022, the mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, admitted that the police could not do anything about drug trafficking.

Let’s face the facts: the war on drugs is not working. Drug seizures don’t work. And permission to use doesn’t work either. I hope we all agree that an alternative strategy is needed Femke Halsemamayor of Amsterdam

The arrests of Tagi and Imperiale have not yet given investigators anything concrete. At least, there are no reports of grandiose victories over drug trafficking in Europe.

The Moroccan hired a whole regiment of lawyers who are loading the judiciary with dozens of complaints about violations of the rules of detention of their client and “the unbearable conditions of his stay in prison.”

Photo: US Navy/AP

The Neapolitan at least began to give some testimony at the end of 2022, in the summer refused testify against Daniel Kinahan, whom law enforcement apparently now considers the current head of the cartel.

However, there is information that Imperiale is already was going to retire before being caught. American intelligence services wiretapped the mafia, and during one of the conversations he allegedly told his accomplices about this.

Let’s push ourselves. This year we need to make 30 tons. Then we can talk about retirement. We’ve done a lot to get where we are. You can’t give up now Raffaele Imperialefrom a conversation with associates intercepted by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2021

It is possible that the Taiwan he decided to give to the Italian authorities is some kind of bribe for refusing to talk about the affairs of one of the most powerful criminal groups in the world. Imperiale can be understood: if he testifies against the cartel, no witness protection programs will most likely save him.