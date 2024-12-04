The skipper of a boat that reached Formentera He has been arrested for the alleged rape of a minor, while the other 15 occupants of the boat have been accused of allowing the attack. All of them will go to court this Wednesday in Ibiza.

As reported by the Civil Guard, the detainees appear in the investigating court 1 of Ibiza after being arrested on Sunday for a complaint for rape which was filed by a minor, the only woman traveling on the boat that arrived on the island of Formentera on Saturday.

The agents initially detained the boat’s skipper, but as the investigation progressed they decided to also arrest the rest of the boat’s passengers.

The young woman reported having been raped while the other occupants did nothing to prevent it. According to her, they even humiliated her by throwing water on her face while she was suffering. sexual assault.

The boat arrived at the Pitiusa Menor on Saturday at 10:45 p.m. with the 17 migrants of Maghreb origin on board, who were intercepted in the Can Marroig area by the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Formentera.

The young woman was treated by the Formentera Social Services for being under-age and hours later he filed a rape complaint against the boat’s skipper at the Civil Guard post.

The boss, who had already been transferred to Ibiza along with the rest of the migrants to be placed at the disposal of the National Police, was detained for the alleged crimes of rape and irregular immigration.

The Civil Guard took steps to clarify the actions of the rest of the occupants, who were also detained.