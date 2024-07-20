The Boss is officially a billionaire

Bruce Springsteennicknamed The Boss by his fans, has officially become a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of Forbes which values ​​his net worth at $1.1 billion. A significant portion of his wealth has been acquired in recent years, with hits such as “The River“.

However, the sale of his music catalog to Sony in 2021 for about half a billion dollars was his most profitable financial move. This sale came after the success of his Broadway show.

Currently, Springsteen is engaged in a world tour which will continue until 2025. According to data from Pollstarsold over 1.6 million tickets to his concerts in 2023 alone, generating $380 million in revenue.

At 74, the author of “Dancing in the Dark” continues to demonstrate great vitality. With 140 million albums sold globally and numerous awards such as 20 Grammys, an Oscar and inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Famehis career continues to be a source of inspiration.

A biopic about him is also planned, with Jeremy Allen Whiteknown for “The Bear”, who will play him. Other artists who have reached the billion dollar mark include Rihanna, Jay-Z And Taylor Swift.