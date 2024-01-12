The journalist and presenter Ciro Gómez Leyva has revealed several videos to which he has had access as a victim of the case, which show some of the moments of his attack, on December 15, 2022, when two men on a motorcycle and a car approached his car and tried to kill him by shooting him several times while the communicator was heading to his home, in the south of Mexico City. One of the new videos is that of three men in an elevator, recorded just 33 minutes after the attack, in which they lament the result of the incursion: “The boss is the one who takes the dick, right now he's going to kill us.” say 'no, how can that be possible?' Brother, the shot is done,” one of them is heard saying.

The new videos were revealed this Thursday night by Gómez Leyva in his newscast, in which after showing the images and analyzing them several times he asks: “Who is The boss“Who ordered them to act, why did they shoot to kill me?” he says. The publication of this evidence takes place just one year after the arrest of 11 people who are allegedly part of the criminal group that wanted to murder the journalist. “Everyone is still in prison, but nothing is known about the mastermind,” he says.

Ciro Gómez Leyva reveals new videos of the attempted murder he suffered. Video: Image Group

The alias of El Patrón was already mentioned among what was speculated by the journalist himself when he undertook the task of gathering information about his attack. Furthermore, last October, the Attorney General's Office (FGR) reported on the arrest in the United States of Armando Escárcega, the alleged leader of the criminals who attacked him. “The Marshals of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), of the Department of Justice of the United States of America, detained said individual in the city of Delano, California, placing him at the disposal of the competent judge, for extradition,” the agency said in a statement. The FGR accuses him of criminal association.

Escárcega was in the sights of the authorities since December 31, two weeks after the attack. He and several of his men then met at a restaurant on the outskirts of Mexico City, where undercover police followed them, as Gómez Leyva himself reported in his news program in February.

On December 15, 2022, Ciro Gómez Leyva was driving home after his work day in Image Television. The journalist, one of the most popular in the country, was moving in his car through Coyoacán, in the south of Mexico City, when a motorcycle with two people overtook him. One of them turned around, pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head and opened fire. A few seconds later, the motorcycle was lost in the streets and Gómez Leyva discovered himself safe because of the armor of his vehicle that had stopped the bullets.

The new videos presented by the journalist also show the way in which the car involved in the attack served as a wall to block his path so that the two men on the motorcycle could approach and shoot him directly. In addition, it shows images with sound of an elevator into which three young men – already charged with attempted murder – enter a condominium in the capital, where they refer, visibly worried, to what “the boss” will tell them after the attack that could not be completed with the death of Gómez Leyva. “It's even going to change house. House, car and everything…”, say two of them, alluding to what just happened.

Some 14 people involved in the crime have been arrested: 13 in Mexico, one more in the United States. Even so, there are still no sentences or clues that lead to the intellectual authors of the attack. Uncertainty and stagnation dominate the case.

