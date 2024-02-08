Harassed worker: “Every night was a nightmare. I take 15 showers a day, I still feel his slimy hands on me”

The episodes of violence to the detriment of women are on the rise. From Pinerolo here comes yet another bad story, this time it concerns a company where the boss was harassing one of his employees. She quit her job and found the courage to report but now she says “no one wants to hire me anymore“. Angelina Castrignano, 49 years old, from Pinerolo tells her dramatic story. “What hurts me the most, – the woman tells Repubblica – is not the thought of his hands on me. Of that slimy body against mine. Or gods panic attacks that came to me every night when he followed me into the bathroom. The thing that hurts the most is the indifference of my bosses. I have always reported every episode. But they pretended nothing happened. Everyone knew. My colleagues, who suffered the same treatment as me, also told me this. But since I was the only one to report, they left me alone“. A man who, according to what the woman told the police, every night he touched her private parts.

The Turin prosecutor's office – continues Repubblica – has opened an investigation into sexual violence and acquired the audio files that would demonstrate that Angelina was not the only one to suffer. Audio in which her colleagues can be heard saying: “Angela let me touch you, otherwise it won't make you work, That's how it works here.” Castrignano was the only one who found the courage to report. “I'm afraid he'll take revenge. I get high 15 showers a day because I still feel his slimy hands. I am not cured of panic attacks. And I don't know how to carry on. I need to work. I have two kids and a lot of debt“.