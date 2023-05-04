Entering NATO as a matter of survival is not a uniquely Ukrainian dilemma. Since February last year, citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina have been following the outcome of the Russian invasion of Ukraine attentively, fearing that Vladimir Putin will turn his attention to the Balkans and arm Serb leaders, his historical allies, for a new attempt at territorial annexation.

The tense climate stimulated a race by local authorities to adapt militarily and politically to the requirements of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and to formalize their entry into the group as soon as possible, betting that the next NATO Summit, scheduled to take place in July in Lithuania, will be able to move forward on this issue.

Bosnia has been running a reform plan for membership since 2010, but since then it has been facing a series of obstacles that left it, along with Kosovo, as the only Balkan nations outside the organization, in addition to Serbia, which NATO considers an “enemy” since the 1990s.

Trying to race against time, last week NATO Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, David Cattler, visited the capital Sarajevo and met with Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Minister of Defense, Zukan Helez, in the wake of a announcement of an aid package from the organization to reinforce Bosnia’s defensive capabilities and its interoperability with the other countries that are part of the pact. The package is added to the State budget for 2023, which for the first time provides for an increase in defense spending, an amount of around 45 million euros (equivalent to R$ 249 million at current quotations).

“Our country remains in the crosshairs of Serbian nationalists, supported by Russia, and their expansionist machinations. While Moscow advances its ‘Russian world’ through the annexation of entire cities in Ukraine, in Belgrade they promote the so-called ‘Serb world’, to be carved out of the sovereign territories of neighboring states, including Bosnia,” wrote one of the country’s presidents. (understand Bosnia’s political system below), Denis Bećirović, in a recent article advocating Bosnia’s entry into NATO. “Serbia provided safe haven for Wagner Group mercenaries, has dubious — and undemocratic — ties to Russian intelligence operatives, and has received billions in Russian and Chinese weapons. At the same time, it actively sponsors secessionist groups in Bosnia”, accused the politician.

In January, Bećirović personally traveled to NATO Headquarters in Brussels to appeal to General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer to expedite the process. The Bosnian coast, about 20 kilometers long, is the only non-NATO territory with an outlet to the Adriatic Sea.

The intense moves by the Bosnian authorities did not go unnoticed by Moscow. In February, Russia’s ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Igor Kalabukhov, published a message on his Facebook page in which he said that Bosnia is “free to take any step on the global stage and join any organization”, however, choosing to join in a bloc “whose main objective is the destruction of Russia” would legitimize the Kremlin’s “right of defence”. “It’s a free choice, but please don’t limit our own right to respond. Proportionally, of course. Until we are 100% sure about the veracity of vile plans for the destruction of our country, nobody will press the red button.” , wrote the ambassador.

The capital Sarajevo was the scene of the longest military siege in modern history, being under siege from April 5, 1992 to February 29, 1996. | EFE/Velija Hasanbegovic

Separatism and genocide

It’s not just military standards that drive Bosnia away from NATO; to enter the pact, the country will have to face its own history and a political system considered the most complex in the world. This involves three co-presidents each with veto power, 14 parliaments, more than 130 ministers and at least 70 political parties, all divided between two federative entities governed by opposing ethnic groups and still subject to a peacemaker appointed by the international community.

Since 1995, the country has lived in this system forged through a peace treaty (Dayton Agreement) that ended a civil war that opposed three ethnic groups: the Bosnian-Serbs, part of the Orthodox community, the Christian Bosnian-Croats and the so-called Bosnians, mostly classified as Muslims and victims of genocide in the conflict that killed 200,000 people.

As a legacy of the war, the country that was part of the former Yugoslavia was divided into two federal entities. On the side of the capital Sarajevo live the Bosnians and Croatian families, while the Bosnian-Serbs stayed with the eastern portion of the country, known as Republic Srpska, on the border with Serbia. Each group elects a president and together they govern the country simultaneously. However, while 69% of Bosnians and 77% of Croats support NATO membership, the Srpska Republic, represented by its main modern political leader, the separatist Milorad Dodik, is faithfully opposed to this affiliation, defending that the country is “neutral”. militarily”.

“For years, Dodik has cultivated close ties with Moscow. He supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and visited President Vladimir Putin twice last year. Dodik has positioned himself as the Russian president’s staunchest ally in this part of Europe. In January, the Bosnian Serb leader also awarded Putin the highest Medal of Honor of the Srpska Republic. This was a direct blow to the West’s eye,” explains Associate Professor at the Faculty of Political Science at the University of Sarajevo, Hamza Karcic, in an article published in the magazine Foreign Policy.

“According to the last census carried out in 2013, Bosniaks represented 50.1% of the population. Although ethnic Serbs and Croats have neighboring parent states such as Serbia and Croatia, this is not the case for Bosnians. They don’t have an alternative homeland or a plan B. For the Bosnians, strengthening the country’s institutions and joining NATO is crucial to guarantee their security”, argues the professor.

Statements by Dodik and politicians in his party prompted reactions from Western powers. Last year, the UK imposed individual sanctions, involving asset freezes and travel bans. The then British Foreign Secretary, former Prime Minister Liz Truss, issued a statement saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine had emboldened Dodik to further erode the complex balance in the Balkans. “These politicians are deliberately undermining the hard-won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Truss said. “Encouraged by Putin, your reckless behavior threatens stability and security in the Western Balkans.”

Last month, the American embassy in Bosnia also issued a warning about attempts by Bosnian Serb leaders to impede military reforms in the country, stressing that Dodik does not have the authority to unilaterally suspend or alter the country’s solid partnership and cooperation with NATO. .

“Sarajevo is an hour’s flight from Vienna and, in the early 1990s, hundreds of thousands of Bosnian refugees headed for Western Europe. Investing in Bosnian security is a direct investment in Europe’s security”, argues Professor Karcic “The message to the United States and its allies is clear: admit Bosnia into NATO before it’s too late.”