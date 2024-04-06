The Bose SoundLink Revolve II speaker is now on sale via Amazon Italy. Today's offers guarantee us a 26% discount compared to the lowest recent price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
Amazon will take care of the shipping of this product, which also reports that it is the lowest price ever for the platform; in fact the recommended price according to e-commerce is €229.95.
Bose SoundLink Revolve II speaker
This portable speaker is designed for produce 360 degree sound. It is water and dust resistant (IP55 protection rating) and has a 13-hour battery that can be easily recharged with a USB cable.
With the built-in microphone of the Bose SoundLink Revolve II speaker, it's possible make calls and use voice assistant and control the music. It has the multi-connect function to connect two devices at a time and switch between them without difficulty.
