The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount a pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones. The reported discount is 11% compared to the lowest recent price: this is a timed offer that will last until midnight on January 28th. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €299. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Bose QuietComfort headphones, the features
The Bose QuietComfort headphones they have noise cancellation and Aware mode which allows you to hear what is around you. They offer soft ear cushions with a comfortable and stable headband.
There drums promises up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. In 15 minutes of charging you can get up to 2 and a half hours of listening. It also allows you to attach the included audio cable with microphone. It allows you to connect multiple devices and switch between devices without disconnecting and connecting every time.
