As promised recently, episode 193 of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations resumed the manga path. That is to say, that instead of continuing with filling, the team in charge of Studio pierrot decided to stick with what comes in the original work.

However, fans noted that some liberties were taken regarding the comic. That’s because things happened a little differently. But talking about it is …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

In this new installment of the anime you can see Kawaki being hosted in the family home Uzumaki on the Hidden Leaf Village. That after Naruto she got permission to have him as her guest.

The fact is that in the manga, this character behaves somewhat roughly with the boy. He threatened to punish him if he committed any fault, and he did not play with him. He even threatened him in his own way Kyuubi, and boy did it work.

Upgrade to? Boruto anime will resume manga

But in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations things have changed. Naruto He spoke in a more polite but firm way, with Kawaki.

Although the latter is a bit stubborn, his host was more empathetic in the way he addressed him. He promised to keep it in check, but kept his power to himself.

Apparently though Studio pierrot decided to make a few adjustments, that did not bother most of the fans of the series.

Naruto changed his attitude in the Boruto anime

It seems that the idea of ​​the study is to make a character more pleasant to Kawaki in the anime, since in the manga it is more crude in its behavior.

The idea of ​​developing it as it was Naruto In his early years, a rebellious and lonely boy, it seems to work. We will have to see how things are handled from now on.

But it is clear that this animation house is looking for a way to satisfy fans of this popular animated adaptation.

Taking into account this change in the ratio of Naruto and Kawaki in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we will have to see what comes next.

Will more events and situations that appear in the manga be ‘softened’? There is such a possibility. It is not the first time Studio pierrot makes changes, although we hope it is respecting the spirit of this work. But we will only know that by watching the episodes of the series that will follow.

