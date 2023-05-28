Bad and bad for the Borussia Dortmund team. This Saturday, the team led by coach Edin Terzic, could not get the victory in the game against Mainz and with Bayern’s victory against Cologne they were left with second place. Without a doubt, they missed a clear opportunity to lift the title after 11 years of fasting,
Here we present you who are the players of the team that end their contract and are free to negotiate with any club.
One of the players who ends his contract with Borussia Dortmund is Raphael Guerreiro. The 29-year-old left back will remain as a free agent and so far there are no renewal issues.
Another of the elements of Borussia who ends his contract on June 30 is mahmoud dahoud.
The 30-year-old German midfielder will remain a free agent and ready to negotiate with the club of his choice.
The French striker Anthony Modeste He ends his employment relationship with Borussia Dortmund and so far there have been no talks for a possible renewal, so his fate is up in the air.
The goalkeeper Luca Unbehaun he could be living his last days as a Dortmund goalkeeper.
The 22-year-old German is the club’s third goalkeeper, however, he is expected to leave to try his luck in another squad.
