The dramatic situation in which the center of Altare found itself ended up under water just before noon

Altar – «A new catastrophe. We are not at the levels of the flood of September 1992, but very little is missing ».

There is the tragedy of Valbormida in the words of the mayor of Altare, Roberto Briano, who yesterday faced a new and violent wave of bad weather that left damage and problems on the territory. Altare and Mallare are the most affected centers: here the Bormida river and the streams are overflowed, a dozen landslides have hit.