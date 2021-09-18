The project of the great Metropolitan Park of the West, planned in the surroundings of the old lands of La Molinera, in Barriomar, took another step yesterday. This came from the publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of the initial approval of the first phase of the procedure to obtain the land by direct occupation or expropriation. In total, there are 26 plots with a total area of ​​more than 22,000 square meters. Some of them belong to individuals, others to different construction companies and even a few are owned by the Management Company of Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb), better known as the ‘bad bank’. In the event that the landowners do not provide, within twenty days and during the public information period, their express consent to direct occupation, it would be definitively approved as an expropriation project by joint appraisal, as indicated in the text of the file, which was approved in the municipal plenary session on July 29.

The plans of the City Council are that the first phase of this park, highly demanded by residents, occupies about 35,500 square meters and is completed by the end of 2022.