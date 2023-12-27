With the constitutional debate in Chile over, the left-wing Administration of Gabriel Boric has resumed the discussion of the pension reform, which it put on hold in mid-October so as not to contaminate the project with the campaign of the in favor and the against, which finally triumphed by 55% against 44%. It was what the ruling party was looking for.

On Thursday, December 21, four days after the Constitution proposal was rejected, the Government attacked its star project with a set of indications. These point to one of the contents where there have been the greatest differences with the opposition: the destination of the 6% additional contribution charged to the employer that will raise the percentage of pension savings per worker to 16% of his salary.

The Executive's new proposal aims to allocate three percentage points to social insurance, another two to the individual capitalization accounts of each worker and 1% to strengthen employment and formal employment for women. The Government pointed out that the change (in September they were betting that 4% would go to a solidarity fund and 2% to individual accounts) would soften the opposition. But, far from bringing positions closer, the indications have met with the wall of the right. “It is an unusual, regrettable and outrageous finding that the Government intends, regarding yesterday's result (plebiscite of December 17), to promote or give oxygen to bad reforms,” were the words of Pablo Macaya, president of the UDI, a party of the traditional right, upon learning of the Executive's proposal.

Boric talks about reaching agreements on pension reform when inaugurating the Bicentennial Cable Car, on December 20. PRESIDENCY OF CHILE (EFE)

The reform of the Chilean pension system, which seeks to improve the low pensions received by people of retirement age, is a debate that has been going on for more than a decade without reaching a solution. The inflexible positions on both sides of the political spectrum have inhibited an agreement on one of the main concerns of Chileans.

As the days go by, however, the positions have become closer. This Tuesday, the UDI and Renovación Nacional (RN), another traditional right-wing party, have given signals to the Executive to open up to dialogue. The opening is interpreted as a change of strategy on the part of the opposition in the face of the realization that citizens are punishing the lack of agreements. But also as a way to differentiate itself from the Republican Party, with more extreme positions, the main loser after the rejection of the constitutional proposal drafted with a majority of advisors of this political force.

“It became evident after the plebiscite to everyone that today the extremes are outside of Chilean politics, we cannot continue extreme positions, we must seek agreements. The two plebiscites showed that the extremes failed and that the time has come for moderation,” he told the newspaper. Third the head of the RN caucus, Frank Sauerbaum.

Meanwhile, Juan Antonio Coloma (UDI), president of the Senate, stated that “not only now, but always, in the public sphere we must understand the moment in which the country needs good understandings, which is not the same as any agreement”.

Few lights to move forward

From the experts' point of view, however, the Government's move to launch indications without having committed agreements or ongoing negotiations is risky and gives few guarantees of real progress in the pension reform.

Alejandro Micco, former Undersecretary of the Treasury in the second Government of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018), is not optimistic. “I see that what was entered now [al Parlamento], unless they have done it just to get the discussion going again, are indications to the water. I don't really understand the Government's way of negotiating, launching it without having the votes is strange,” he says.

The economist adds that the new proposal “as proposed, does not give much hope of having the possibility of moving forward.” “If the vast majority of 6% does not go to individual accounts, it will be very difficult for this to advance through the positions of the right and also of some people in the center. The part that goes to the solidarity fund has to be something much more limited,” he explains.

Micco is also critical that the Executive has included a 1% to finance universal daycare and thus strengthen greater participation of women in the formal labor market. “Having brought in this issue of child care, which is a good policy, but which entangles the pension issue, does not have much reason,” he says.

Academic Julio Riutort from the Adolfo Ibáñez University Business School agrees, pointing out that allocating that 1% to daycare is “confusing tools for the problem.” “If there are problems with the integration of women into work, it is inappropriate to solve them indirectly by increasing the cost of savings for formal workers,” he says.

A pensioner woman goes to a communal pot in La Pintana, in January 2022. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Regarding the 2% to individual account and 3% to social security, Riutort states that “there is a kind of non-updating of the diagnosis.” The academic considers that the Universal Guaranteed Pension (PGU), incorporated at the end of the Government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) and financed with general taxes, caused a substantial change in the pensions of people with lower incomes and savings and that today the focus It should be someone else. “The Government project has a proportion where a relative majority contributes regularly and where many people do not contribute. When we insist that the problem of people with low contributions is solved by those who contribute putting in an extra to compensate the first, we are creating a disincentive to formal work,” he says.

For María José Zaldívar, former Minister of Labor in the second Government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), the most worrying thing about the Executive's indications is that it does not take care of the low pensions of the Chilean middle class.

The lawyer suggests that, after the PGU, the pensions of lower-income people already meet the replacement rates (the amount of the pension compared to a person's average salary before retiring) for which they contributed. and in several cases they even exceed it. “In the middle class, few have access to the PGU, especially if they have contributed for many years and with this project we are not moving the needle for those who will also have to finance this reform, which are people with medium and high incomes,” she explains.

“A middle-income man with a high density of contributions, of the additional 6%, will receive at most 1.8%, because if he contributed for many years he will not receive any of the 3% social security, so there is no incentive.” to quote. It is a terrible business that affects those who most need to be in the system,” she exemplifies.

However, since the Boric Government introduced the pension reform in November 2022, the view from the right is that 6% should be allocated to individual capitalization, and although RN has been open to a percentage going to solidarity, Polls say the opposite. According to the latest Plaza Pública Cadem survey this week, 57% of Chileans want this additional savings to be allocated entirely to personal accounts.