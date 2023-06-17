Last Wednesday’s accident that caused the death of a five-year-old boy in Casal Palocco, in Rome, after a collision between a smart and a Lamborghini, continues to cause controversy. The Borderline guys were shooting a video for one of their extreme challenges to post on social media.

After the dramatic accident they were overwhelmed by threats and insults of all kinds, even if their numbers on social networks, given the media visibility they obtained, increased. The case continues to hold court, and several influencers have had their say about it. There are those who express solidarity with TheBorderline, such as PirlasV and Captain Blazer. Others, however, such as Riccardo Dose and Ciccio Gamer, seem to be more critical. “For some time we have always seen more extreme content, we are always going further,” said the latter.

“What happened to our friends is a tragic accident. The dynamics are not yet known but we ask you if possible not to throw yourself against them, but rather to be close without aggravating the moral situation with bad words which is certainly already very heavy”, wrote the PirlasV, to then add: “Naturally we express condolences and closeness to the family of the victim”.

“We’ve reached a point where if I show myself in a video where I’m 20 minutes in a Lamborghini, another person arrives and does it for an hour. Then by two. Then five. Then fifty. The problem also lies with those who use the content, who are no longer satisfied”, underlined Ciccio Gamer. “Doing so leads to dangerous situations, because you look at that. I have been doing this job for 11 years. It annoys me that a category like mine is subject to criticism again, it had already happened: I am very disappointed”.

“I speak as a friend of The Borderline. The life of Matteo (the boy driving, ed), as well as of the people around him, like that of the child, is already over. It’s already destroyed. He doesn’t need to get insulted by people who comment after reading the news,” said Captain Blazer. “Is it irresponsible to drive such a vehicle? Yes. Is Matteo an irresponsible boy? Did it happen for a youtube challenge? No, it could have happened to anyone on the street and these things happen every day ”, he then added, specifying:“ Matteo is indefensible for what happened and he will already pay the penalty he deserves ”.