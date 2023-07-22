Vito Lo Iacono, known as Er Motosega, one of the youtubers involved in the Casalpalocco accident in which little Manuel lost his life, sings happy and serene in a video posted in a story on his Instagram profile. The young man is in the company of his fiancée, the influencer Gaia Cascino, and on the bank of a river – it is not known whether in Italy or abroad, where they are presumed to have taken refuge – humming Sorriso di Calcutta. In the video of their musical duet, a romantic “I love you” in the background accompanies it.

The Borderline group, of which Lo Iacono was a part, as you will remember, was severely overwhelmed by criticism for the increasingly extreme challenges that characterized their content on social media. On 14 June, however, he too was on board the Lombarghini Urus, driven by the leader of the group, Matteo Di Pietro, accused of vehicular homicide for having launched the racing car at 124 km per hour against the Smart driven by Manuel’s mother, the little one who was overwhelmed and killed in that dramatic accident. The group was filming a challenge, a challenge to spend 50 hours in a Lamborghini, whizzing through the streets of the neighborhood. One way to attract fans and therefore sponsors and views.

Again Vito Lo Iacono, in a video published shortly before the clash, had recounted the “spirit” of that deadly challenge: “A rega’ this car goes faster than a lightning bolt (…) – he said – Where do you think you’re going with this smart, your car costs 300 euros at the supermarket”. A few minutes later the smart hit would have arrived to complete the tragedy. According to the accounts of witnesses, he and the other boys would have filmed the destroyed cars and giggled while waiting for the findings. Immediately after the accident, Lo Iacono in a comment on social media had left his mark saying: “Hi, the trauma I’m feeling is indescribable, I just want to say that I’ve never driven and that I’m very close to the victim’s family”.