After years in development, the film Borderlands finally hit theaters last weekend, and it’s already positioned as one of the biggest flops of the year. With a budget of over $115 million, The film barely managed to gross 10% of that in its first few days at the box office.

According to Variety, the Borderlands movie had a budget of $115 million, plus another $30 million in advertising. In its opening weekend, this adaptation managed to gross only $8.8 million in the United States. Taking into account the international market, the total is $16.5 million. which is below Lionsgate’s already poor expectations.

Although nearly 60% of Borderlands’ production costs were covered by international pre-sales, according to studio sources, it is still a disastrous result for the film. For its part, The film currently has a 9% rating from critics, while the audience has given it a 50%. Thus, it is clear that the adaptation is a complete failure, and probably a big blow for Lionsgate.

Although the film still has several weeks at the box office, You may not be able to recover your investment. On related topics, this is how the Borderlands movie debuted with the press.

It’s a real shame that the great record of good adaptations has been destroyed by Borderlands. This is a bad work that uses all the clichés of this type of work, and instead of honoring the series, it seems to only use its skin to attract the public.

Via: Variety