San Diego Comic-Con is taking place right now, with hundreds of ads that attendees are liking despite the fact that this year it has been limited to not having actors promoting films due to the recent strike. However, there are announcements from the world of cinema that are sure to catch the eye of some sci-fi fans.

It was announced that the long-awaited film of borderlands already has its release date in theaters, confirming that users will be able to enjoy it starting next August 9but of the year 2024. That means, that it will take a significant time until the first preview of it is released, so until February of that year they would release it.

For now, it is only said that cate blanchett will be Lilith, a treasure hunter who returns to Pandora to find the lost daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). Who will team up with Roland (Kevin Hart) Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) Krieg (Florian Munteanu) Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the robotic companion claptrapwho will give life Jack Black.

Eli Roth He is the director and writer of this tape, who has occasionally shared photos of the locations where they have gone to record certain details.

Editor’s note: This marks another step for video game movies, since Sonic will also arrive next year with its third part. We’ll see if they can adapt this universe of action and black humor jokes.