Governor Gladkov said that the village of Dolgoe in the Belgorod region came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The village of Dolgoye, Valuisky urban district, Belgorod region, came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

He clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling. One house was damaged, windows were shattered by the blast wave.

According to the governor, operational services are at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, January 29, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, reported that Ukrainian forces had shelled the border village of Krasnooktyabrsky. 12 arrivals were recorded, no one was injured. Power lines were damaged, as a result of which two settlements were left without electricity. Later it became known that power engineers who were repairing damaged power lines came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One person was hurt.