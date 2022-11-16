Cuban immigrants shelter from the cold after crossing the border in Arizona to request asylum. Gregory Bull (AP)

Border management is complicated for the Biden Administration. A federal judge on Tuesday forced Washington to end controversial Title 42, a measure imposed by Donald Trump in March 2020 that allows immigrants who cross the border to be quickly removed. Although it was an initiative imposed during the health emergency, the rule was left in force by the Democrats after they arrived at the White House because it allowed them easier control of immigration. This seems to come to an end. The robed Emmet Sullivan considered that the tool has been used in an “arbitrary and capricious” way, since it replaces an immigration policy. Sullivan’s decision puts the Department of Homeland Security in a bind, which must reorganize itself to serve the tens of thousands of asylum seekers. All this in a year that saw more than two million apprehensions, the highest number ever recorded on the southern border.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Biden government filed a motion in court to buy time. “The delay in the implementation of the order will allow preparation for an orderly transition to new border policies,” notes a statement of the Department of Homeland Security. The institution affirmed that human traffickers will try to take advantage of the situation to take advantage of the most vulnerable migrants.

“This is a great victory, in which life or death was at stake,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the ACLU, the human rights organization that promoted the lawsuit. “Using Title 42 against asylum seekers was inhumane and purely politically driven. We hope that the ruling will put an end to this horrible policy once and for all,” the organization said in a statement.

Title 42 has allowed the United States to expel 2.4 million immigrants in just over two and a half years. Most of these deportations have been during the Biden Administration, which has seen a sharp increase in migratory flows, especially from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The authorities in charge of the Customs and Border Control Service (CBP) reported that during October they processed more than 230,000 migrants, an increase of 1.5% compared to September. Almost 80,000 of these were expelled back to their countries without the opportunity to present their cases to immigration judges. The end of Title 42 will make these types of returns more difficult.

The rule, however, also made it easier for expelled migrants to try to cross again. An analysis conducted in September by The Washington Post of apprehensions (“encounters” the authorities call them) between March 2020 and September 2021, found that 4,000 people had tried to cross the line at least 20 times before. A Mexican returned to his country in September of that year tried 81 times.

The ruling leaves the Administration with few options. Sullivan has prevented the government from blocking the end of Title 42, which had become the subject of intense litigation between progressive organizations, which demanded its end, and conservative judges, who asked to extend it as a form of border control. In May, for example, a Louisiana judge ordered Biden to continue with the measure. The Executive has given no indication that it intends to resort to a higher court or any other instance to appeal Sullivan’s decision.

The White House had shown interest in ending Title 42. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in March that it would lift the measure at the end of May, something that was prevented by court decision. Republicans had been fiercely opposed to ending Title 42, believing that without it the situation on the border would worsen. More than 20 states governed by Republicans supported its continuation.

The issue had also mobilized Democrats. Several high-profile senators, including faction leader Chuck Schumer, had expressed “disappointment” earlier this year that the Administration was continuing the rule. But the measure had forced other swing state senators, notably Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, to defer the measure until after halftime.

Now that the elections have passed, the Government has given signs that it intends to start with the task. On Friday, November 11, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called for the resignation of Chris Magnus, the head of CBP, who oversees the borders and Border Patrol. Magnus, a critic of Title 42, told the media that he would not listen to pressure and defended the achievements he has made in the area since he was appointed by the Senate in December. The refusal turned into a tussle between Mayorkas and Magnus. The head of Homeland Security told him that Washington had lost confidence in him and that, if he did not leave, Mayorkas would ask Biden to fire Magnus. A day later, on Saturday, he made his departure official. At the moment, the relief from him has not been officially announced. Whoever takes the baton has the responsibility of bringing order to a border that will not have Title 42.

