On the autonomous map of the Peninsula there is superimposed another scale with its particular territorial borders: the track changes that define where the high-speed railway ends, almost without delays, with punctual connections, and where the rattling of many slow convoys begins. in traveling a few kilometers the same time as what the extensive electrified lines manage to overcome in a very short time.

The expansion of high-capacity lines (not all of them are AVE, but they do offer great benefits in that sense) has made it possible to configure another geographical map, which limits the movement capacity of half of Spain. It is not just about boosting tourism, after a year of restrictions, but fundamentally about boosting labor mobility itself and also boosting freight transport, so sparsely populated on Spanish railways, compared to what happens in some European countries.

The development of high speed has allowed unimaginable connections a few years ago of just an hour and a half between Valencia and Madrid; two and a half hours between the capital and Barcelona; less than an hour between Malaga-Córdoba-Seville, three of the major Andalusian cities, that same time between a good part of Castilla and León; or among the Galician cities.

However, once these limits have been exceeded, the rest of the cities continue with the same railway system as they have always been, despite the fact that the trains used have been renewed. Not so many lines, whose routes are still so closed that they force a drastic reduction in speed, extending the times to reach their destination.

In order to achieve greater convergence between all Spanish territories and, at the same time, with the rest of Europe, the European Parliament approved on December 15 a Commission proposal for 2021 to be the European Year of Railways and promote a medium of green and safe transport.

The decision, adopted by the Council on December 16, is closely related to the EU’s efforts to promote sustainable forms of transport and achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through the European Green Deal.

It is about promoting the use of the train both among citizens and among companies. Transportation accounts for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions. However, rail is responsible for only 0.4% of these emissions, at least in the whole of the European Union. Why this sustainability? A large part of the network is electrified, especially in Europe. Not so in Spain, where there are extensive sections in which trains move thanks to diesel and not to light. In addition, rail is the only means that has reduced its emissions since 1990, which justifies its fundamental role in sustainable tourism.

Greater cohesion



In making this decision, the European Parliament has taken into account that rail networks connect remote and rural areas and ensure internal and cross-border cohesion of European regions. Even so, only 7% of passengers and 11% of goods travel by rail. Obsolete infrastructures and business models, as well as high maintenance costs, are some of the obstacles that must be overcome in order to build a unified European railway area.

75% of goods moved by land are transported by road. The EU is working to move a significant part to rail and inland waterways to help reduce emissions in this sector. To achieve this, substantial investments and the implementation of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) are needed.