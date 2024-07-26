In the last few hours, the Venezuelan authorities They announced that This weekend (July 27 and 28) the country’s borders will be closed due to the presidential electionsIn fact, some users on social media published several videos this Friday morning in which barricades can be seen in the middle of the international bridges that connect Norte de Santander, in Colombia, with the state of Táchira.

The confirmation of the border closure was made by the Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernándezwho published the resolution for this provision through social media. In this document, the Venezuelan authorities assure that they want to “guarantee” the security of the elections on July 28.

“Establish the closure for the border movement of people, as well as the passage of vehicles, from twelve hours and one minute before meridiem (12:01 am) on Friday, July 26, 2024, until eight hours before meridiem (08:00 am) on Monday, July 29, 2024, in order to safeguard the inviolability of the borders and prevent activities of people that could represent threats to the security of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the occasion of the Presidential Election on July 28, 2024,” says one of the articles cited by Commander Hernández.

That being the case, The closure will be in effect from this Friday until next Monday at 8 a.m. During these same hours, the sale of alcoholic beverages and the carrying of firearms or knives will also be prohibited throughout the national territory.

Deployment of uniformed personnel

More than 388,000 members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and various security forces in Venezuela were deployed this Wednesday in the country’s 335 municipalities to ensure security during the presidential elections scheduled for this Sunday.

In a televised event, the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Godfatherordered the deployment of the military who, as the law indicates, will maintain order in the voting centers and protect the material used by the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the elections, without any impact on the will of the citizens.

“The people who are going to go out to vote and are going to achieve peace and order in the streets, in the centers (…) we are going to guarantee order at all costs, peace, and I am calling on the people of Venezuela to get ready to see us on July 28,” he said.

He stressed that the military institution has “meridian clarity” about its role in the elections, in which – he said – they will not comment on the existence or not of fraud, a scenario that Chavismo has repeatedly raised, always attributing it to the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

“I see on television and in surveys that this alleged fraud could or could not be condoned by the Armed Forces. That cannot be and will not be so, the FANB has its functions and its tasks clearly defined, it is not us who are going to decide if this is fraud or not,” he insisted.

This Sunday, the head of state, Nicolás Maduro, will seek a second re-election, for which he will have to face nine other contenders, including the PUD candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.