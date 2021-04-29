The border between Colombia and Venezuela became a scene of war with bloody armed confrontations between Venezuelan Army troops and militias of dissident guerrilla groups of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), who dispute the control of the drug trafficking route. The fighting has already caused the death of at least 16 soldiers and dozens of guerrillas, as well as the displacement of more than 6,000 residents fleeing the violence.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense confirmed in the last hours the death of eight other soldiers, which are in addition to the other eight who died last week. The Caracas government is giving the figures in a very spaced way, under pressure from the opposition, and avoids giving precise information about what is happening in the state of Apure, which borders the Colombian department of Arauca. The number of victims is believed to be significantly higher than the authorities claim.

“The Nicolás Maduro regime has used the National Armed Forces to get involved in the internal conflict of the FARC,” said Tomás Guanipa, the representative in Colombia of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó. “It is absolutely embarrassing for Venezuelans that our National Armed Forces be used to settle an internal conflict of a terrorist guerrilla and not to expel all the irregular “, he points out.

In both Arauca and Apure there are several Colombian armed groups operating, the vast majority linked to drug traffickers who use Venezuelan territory. as an outlet for the drug produced in Colombia. They have military training and modern weapons, with high firepower.

A Colombian soldier patrols the border with Venezuela. AFP photo

“More than half of Colombia’s illicit product passes through the territory of that neighboring country (Venezuela). The drug traffickers have decided that it is the most economical and efficient route ”, explained to the newspaper Time the United States Under Secretary of State for Anti-Narcotics Affairs, William Brownfield.

In the region, the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the two dissident FARC groups: the Frente Décimo Martín Villa and Segunda Marquetalia, which separated from the organization in disagreement with the peace agreement. Also present in Apure are the Forces Patrióticas de Liberación Nacional (FPLN), a Venezuelan armed group that originated in the 1990s.

These armed groups act as a third State in the absence of an institutional presence in the area. In the fight for dominance in drug production and transportation exert permanent violence on the civilian population, most of them peasants, using threats, kidnapping, extortion, assassinations and even forced labor.

Suspicions

At the beginning of last March, the Maduro government sent troops of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and the feared FAES, police commandos denounced for extrajudicial executions and torture in Venezuela.

The target of the Venezuelan troops is the group Frente Décimo Martín Villa, which is at odds with Segunda Marquetalia, led by Iván Márquez (Luciano Marín Arango) and Jesús Santrich. The Venezuelan opposition and the Colombian authorities denounce that in reality the Maduro regime is protecting its “allies” from Segunda Marquetalia and eliminating the competition from the Martín Villa Front.

“What we are experiencing is a war between gangsters. The Maduro regime represents a threat to regional security, “said the Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez.

Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s delegate to Washington, maintains that “Maduro disguises his fight between gangsters, a bill pass between drug cartels, under a false defense of the State ”. “After consenting to the presence of these terrorist groups, officials of the Armed Forces are used as cannon fodder,” he adds.

The situation in the area is so dramatic that more than 6,000 rural residents they had to flee. Human Rights Watch (HRW) this week provided the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations with information on “aberrant abuses” committed by the Venezuelan military forces in Apure.

Specifically, the organization delivered to the two international organizations a report documenting the extrajudicial execution of peasants from Apure, torture, arbitrary detentions and the prosecution before Venezuelan military courts of civilians who are accused of collaborating with armed groups.

“Human Rights Watch investigations have shown that the Venezuelan security forces and other authorities have tolerated armed groups operating in Apure and, at times, have colluded with them,” says HRW.

A recent report by the Venezuelan Samuel Robinson Institute for Original Thought reveals that the violence in Apure would be the product of “an expansive movement of the drug trafficking industry, whose wave magnitude seeks new ways of articulation between Colombia and the United States.”

Source: AFP, AP and EFE

PB