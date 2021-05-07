Chelsea is at the gates of the double. The blues are qualified for the FA Cup final, in which they will face Leicester at Wembley, and for the Champions League, in which they will face Manchester City in Istanbul. At stake, two titles to close a season that could be considered historic and also a good loot to be distributed among all the players.

Roman Abramovich did not want to skimp on motivation for his boys to fight for the titles and the players signed remarkable bonuses for reaching certain goals. Eliminating Madrid in the semifinals has given them good joy, also economic. Winning this tie will bring a bonus to the entire dressing room of five million pounds to be shared equally.

Now, they need to get to the jackpot. From Winning the two titles would add six million pounds more to the prize: five for winning the Champions League and one for the FA Cup, according to the Daily Mail. A total of eleven million to be distributed equally. If there is success in the Champions League, each player will take their champion medal and some 500,000 pounds home.

The most individualistic City

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City, also a finalist in the Champions League, signs individual bonuses for achieving collective successes. Thus, in total, it will distribute up to four million in bonuses more than Chelsea if they manage to raise the Orejona for the first time in its history.

This newspaper ensures that the amount will go up to 15 million pounds that will be distributed in a different way. The players considered more important could pocket up to a million, with others of a lower echelon adding 600,000 pounds to their assets and some of a more secondary role a smaller but not negligible amount.