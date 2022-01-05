,,I still have doubts”, sighs Lucy Grifhorst, when she comes out at the pricking street in Zutphen. She and her husband have just had the second vaccination. René, her husband, is also very skeptical about it. But they did it anyway. Lucy: ,,I do it for the children, so that we don’t always have those nasty discussions. They are afraid that something will happen to us.” René shrugs, doesn’t see the point. The booster soon? Lucy doesn’t shake. “No, we won’t take it. It kinda stops there. We are not going to continue.”