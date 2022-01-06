The Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that those who received the supportive dose are less likely to be infected with the Omicron mutator, while the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, stressed that the dose Supportive tissues are considered one of the most important factors for maintaining public health and safety, and they have an effective role in stopping mutagens from appearing.

In detail, Al Hosani said, “in a video recording published by the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, yesterday, on its official account” that “studies are continuing and the new mutant requires more research into the effectiveness of the current vaccinations, and some preliminary studies show that the effectiveness of current vaccines is less in the face of the mutant.” Or micron from the previous mutant, including delta, alpha, and beta, and these studies show that those who received the booster dose increased the prevention of infection compared to those who did not receive the booster dose, so it is necessary to obtain the booster dose on time.

For her part, Al Ghaithi stressed that the UAE is the world’s largest country with the coverage of the “Covid-19” vaccine, due to its keenness from an early age to provide approved vaccinations free of charge in government and private health facilities to ensure that the vaccine is provided to the largest segment to achieve immunity and to enhance the protection of individuals.

She added that studies have proven that vaccinations with basic and supportive doses help reduce the incidence of complications of the disease, and have an effective role in stopping the mutants from appearing. The current circumstances in which the world is witnessing an increase in the number of registered cases.

She stressed the importance of individuals receiving supportive doses to protect them, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to support national efforts to combat the pandemic and mutants, stressing that the health sector in the country is following up on developments related to the pandemic and evaluating and studying the epidemiological situation.

Al-Ghaithi pointed out that the new vaccine based on the recombinant protein from Sinopharma Company “CNPG”, which the Ministry of Health and Community Protection relied on emergency use, uses the protein of the spinal cord that surrounds the “Covid-19” virus, which helps the body to identify and combat the virus. , pointing out that this technique helps in the prevention of several mutations.

She said that the new technology has been used to manufacture other vaccines, such as the hepatitis B vaccine, explaining that this vaccine can be given from the age of 18 as a booster dose after six months of taking two or three previous doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, as it showed an improved immune capacity against mutated women, noting that pregnant and lactating women or those who plan to become pregnant within the next six months and can obtain other types of approved vaccines are excluded, and people who are severely allergic to any of the components of the vaccine are excluded, through the evaluation of the medical team.

She stressed that the new vaccine has no different side effects from the effects of other vaccines, which are often headaches, pain, swelling, redness and itching at the vaccination site, fatigue and may reach fever, or difficulty swallowing and nausea, stressing that the approval to use the new vaccine came after monitoring and evaluation. Strict study data conducted in the UAE, where emergency use of this vaccine fully complies with regulations and laws that allow for a faster review of licensing procedures.

Periodic checks

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection stressed the importance of periodic examinations for early detection of any risk of infection, especially before visits and gatherings in order to preserve the elderly, people with chronic diseases and members of society, noting that from the beginning, periodic examinations for the “Covid-19” virus proved important as a major means of preventing infection. Means of early detection of injuries, tracking of contact cases and counting injuries, stressing the importance of community members conducting periodic examinations and avoiding handshakes and hugs.

She called on individuals to cooperate and adhere to precautionary measures and preventive instructions to confront the virus, adhere to wearing a mask, stay away from crowded places, and permanent sterilization.



