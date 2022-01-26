The UAE government confirmed, during the periodic briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, that people who received a supportive dose of the Corona vaccine were less likely to contract the disease, and less likely to develop it in the event of infection, noting that the percentage of Those who received two doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine amounted to 93.73% of the total population of the country.

The official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, confirmed that the health sector will continue its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total approved population census reached 100%, while the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the approved population census was 100%. Recipients of both vaccine doses were 93.73%.

She said that the state has promoted the use of artificial intelligence and modern technologies with the aim of analyzing data to continue anticipating and foreseeing by intensifying the scope of examinations throughout the country, aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the pandemic and mitigating its effects on members of society.

She stressed that human health and safety is one of the state’s most important priorities, and therefore it was keen to provide the vaccine and the supporting dose for all segments of society, which is considered a basic supporter of obtaining the antibodies necessary to prevent mutations and genetic mutations of the Corona virus.

Al-Hosani added: “Studies and research issued by the World Health Organization indicate that people who received a supportive dose were less likely to be infected, and less likely to develop disease in the event of infection. Therefore, we call upon members of society who have not received the vaccination to rush to take it, to protect themselves and enhance community immunity.”

Al-Hosani added that the health sector paid great attention to raising societal awareness about the emerging corona virus, and ensuring access to correct information by launching official platforms that include recommendations and guidelines set by the World Health Organization to prevent the virus, pointing to the importance of integration and interdependence between the different sectors and the community’s commitment and cooperation in implementing the virus. The procedures of the approved protocols, and the adoption of precautionary and preventive measures to address the pandemic.

Al-Hosani stressed that the medical sector, in partnership with all sectors of the state, is making unremitting efforts to instill a health awareness culture in the community about the importance of periodic examinations with the aim of early detection of infection.

She called on members of society to cooperate and adhere to preventive measures to confront “Covid-19” by committing to wearing a mask, staying away from crowded places, and permanent sterilization.



