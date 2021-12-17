The latest protocol for the booster dose revealed the validity of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, as a support dose for fully vaccinated people aged 18 years and over, who received other “Covid-19” vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, indicating that those who received the two basic doses From the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, they get one booster dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health specified the mechanisms for giving the booster dose according to the booster dose protocol for individuals who received the two basic doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine or the Sputnik V vaccine, in addition to the booster dose protocol for the fully vaccinated individuals who completed the basic dose or the two basic doses of vaccines. Other COVID-19 approved by the World Health Organization.

The department stated, “in a circular to it”, that the supporting dose is given to those vaccinated with the two basic doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, six months after the second dose, and some groups can take the supporting dose three months after the second dose, and these groups include 50-year-olds and over, those aged 18 years and over who suffer from chronic diseases or who have risk factors for severe “Covid-19” infection such as obesity, smoking and other risk factors that affect the respiratory system.

The rest of the categories included patients residing in long-term care facilities aged 18 years and over, people who had a negative result for the immunoassay (SAR Cov2), and antibody for quantitative serology (igG) or neutralizing antibody tests, in addition to line workers. The first defense in all vital sectors (government and private), pointing out that one supportive dose is given to the target groups, and it is either one supporting dose of the “Sinofarm” vaccine, or one supporting dose of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine.

She indicated that the supportive dose is given to those vaccinated with the two basic doses of the “Pfizer-Biotech” vaccine and the “Sputnik” vaccine, six months after the second dose, for all individuals for all those aged 18 years and over, with priority given to four categories that include, adults from Age 60 and over, adults 18 and over with chronic diseases, or who have risk factors for severe Covid-19 infection, such as obesity, smoking and other risk factors that affect the respiratory system, and patients staying in long-term care facilities Those aged 18 years and over, in addition to workers in the first line of defense in all vital sectors (government and private).

The department pointed out that the recipient of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine receives one supportive dose of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, while one supportive dose of the “Sputnik” or “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine can be given to the recipients of the “Sputnik” vaccine.

The department confirmed that the booster dose for fully vaccinated people aged 18 years and over, who received other COVID-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, after six months have passed since the date of the last basic dose, they must be given one booster dose of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine.

The department indicated that the booster dose protocol excluded two categories from obtaining the booster dose, namely, those recovering from infection with the “Corona” virus who took two basic doses after the doctor’s evaluation, and people who received three doses of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, who suffer from moderate immunodeficiency or severe, according to the updated protocol.

For his part, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to provide unlimited support to all sectors to limit the spread of the “Covid 19” pandemic, through a policy of strategic integration between the vital sectors concerned with responding to the pandemic. Enable the state to control the number of injuries and provide the latest methods of prevention and treatment to ensure community health.

Al-Amiri stressed that obtaining the supportive and booster dose is a basic supporter of obtaining the antibodies necessary to prevent mutants and genetic mutations of the Corona virus, noting that studies and research issued by the World Health Organization indicate that people who received a support dose were less infected than those who did not receive the dose. Supportive and even if they are exposed to the symptoms are mild.

The official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that, according to scientific studies, “Covid-19” vaccines are still effective and their impact on the vaccinated is clear, and based on the keenness of the health sector in the country to follow the best ways to protect the community, it was necessary to take into account the importance of giving doses Supportive boosters to ensure pandemic control and mutagen protection.

Al-Hosani said: “We recommend to qualified individuals the importance of these supportive doses for their protection and to support national efforts in combating the pandemic and transgenes and achieving health security for the community, and we call upon members of society who have not yet received vaccination to rush to take the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them,” noting that the doses supporting the vaccine It contributed to greatly enhancing immunity and thus reducing the number of cases of infection with the “Corona” virus.

Al-Hosani explained that the supportive dose consists of re-exposure to the “immunization antigen” and its purpose is to improve immunity to levels that are able to protect the body from the virus after the memory of its recognition decreases over time, and recommended individuals eligible to receive the booster dose to be sure to take it on time. .

She indicated that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with health authorities, stressed the importance of the role of the booster dose for “Covid-19” vaccines, based on global developments and recommendations, and the recommendations of the specialized scientific teams in the country, advising everyone to make sure to obtain the supporting doses on time and not to delay, especially the elderly category. and those with chronic diseases.



