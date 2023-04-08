The two haven’t scored in months, but not only them: Pobega was also bad, De Ketelaere started from the bench once again

Different destinies, same faces. Disappointed, sorry, frowning. Origi and Rebic leave the field with their heads down, grab their jackets, sit on the bench and listen to the noise of the stadium with thoughtful eyes.

Whistles — The 70,000 at San Siro have been whistling for several seconds. The Belgian is the first to end up in the crosshairs. His case is becoming a bit like Godot’s. You wait for him, he hopes for it, you cross your fingers and then you are disappointed with your hands folded, because in the end Origi never arrives. He doesn’t leave his mark, he doesn’t throw it in, he’s not the protagonist. And so off, out among the boos after yet another wasted opportunity, in a match where Pioli wanted to give yet another chance to those who play little. “Show me what you can do.” Nobody exploited it. See also Kjaer's mea culpa: "We apologize to our fans"

Divock, so no — The 0-0 at San Siro is the manifesto of how the second lines are unable to make an impact: Pobega’s only flicker was a good through ball for Rebic in the first half, then a stop. The Croatian, on the other hand, kicked Perisan at the only chance he had, while the unfortunate Origi never shot on target. He only came close once, trying an improvised back-heel after a back-and-forth inside the penalty area. “If he had scored we would talk about another match…”. Pioli’s word. But reality says the Belgian completed just 10 passes, mostly banks or simple touches, with seven turnovers. Origi hasn’t scored since January 29, while the last goal that brought points dates back to October 22, in poker at Monza. Almost six months ago. Origi has a contract until 2026 for four million a year. An engagement that will weigh heavily in the future. Who knows if Divock will ever reveal himself. See also The ballast market for Milan's Scudetto comeback. Gioia Roma after 85 minutes of nothing

Second lines — The others did no better. Where is Rebic from Split, Pioli’s game-breaker? The one who until two years ago was the king of the second round, about ten goals after the pandemic and as many the following year. The Croatian hasn’t scored since 1 October and has missed ten games with an injury. The game splitter is no more. As well as Pobega, who remained on the bench in the last six games and returned to the starting lineup only against Empoli. A nice ride for Rebic and nothing more. The circle is closed by De Ketelaere, the blond-haired Belgian who Pioli continues to defend fiercely, as well as the club: “He’s working well in training,” says Stefano, but in a second-row game he was on the bench for 85 minutes . Time and age are on his side. He has ten games to prove something, then he’ll have to start over. See also Ibra show: "When do I retire? Football will never die without me"

