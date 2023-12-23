Taking care of the body and mind is a concern that little by little has been penetrating the societies of developed countries, and is felt in the habits of their inhabitants when they go on vacation. Not in vain, wellness tourism moved $650 billion in 2022, a year in which it had not yet finished recovering from the great blow caused by the pandemic, according to an analysis carried out by the Global Wellness Institute. Before the coronavirus stopped the world, this type of travel was on the rise, reaching $720.4 billion in 2019. A figure that the non-profit organization reference in the well-being sector estimates will be far exceeded in 2027, when it will reach 1.3 trillion dollars.

That wellness trips are one of the big trends in high-impact tourism is stated by Alessandra Girardi, product director of the Nuba agency. And she bases her statement on the fact that several luxury hotel chains have opened new brands of establishments focused on well-being throughout 2023. “Some of the most recent are Banyan Tree Veya, from the Banyan Tree chain; Janu, from the Aman chain; SIRO, from the One & Only chain and Reverie Collection, from Resplendent Ceylon,” she notes. Among the reference brands that Girardi names when talking about the sector is Sha Wellness Clinic, which has celebrated 15 years since it opened its center in Alicante.

The growth of this clinic has been parallel to the increase registered in wellness tourism, as explained by Alejandro Bataller, whose family founded Sha and is currently vice president of the group. In these years they have noticed an evolution in the type of customer who comes to the establishment. It has been rejuvenated and is now made up of 45% men and 55% women, when before the percentages were 25%-75%. “Increasingly, greater specialization is sought, greater focus on results. Users are more trained and experienced in the sector. Of those who come to Sha, the majority have already been with us, 55% repeat, or have gone to another establishment wellness and they are very clear about what their objectives are,” he says, before pointing out that most of them do not have health problems, they are people who are well and want to continue to be well at all stages of their lives. “Our majority guest is a person who has a very active life, who is aware of the importance of taking care of themselves and who dedicates a few days a year to their health and well-being. They are business leaders, people from the world of fashion and entertainment, elite athletes or normal citizens who seek evolution, and understand that health is not only not being sick, but an ideal state of balance between vitality, adequate weight and good appearance,” he adds.

The Global Wellness Institute report states that “the wellness traveler tends to spend much more per trip than the average tourist.” Specifically, the tourist wellness It spends an average of 1,746 euros per trip, which explains why the sector represents 7.8% of all world tourism but 18.7% of spending. By country, Spain ranks 11th in destinations by spending, with 11.4 billion in 2022, compared to 6,100 the previous year. The number of wellness trips in the country reached 18,500,000, a growth of 80% between 2020 and the last financial year.

The table is led by the United States in both spending and number of trips, followed by several European countries, such as Germany and France. But the study highlights that average spending has grown fastest in the Middle East-North Africa region, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, even though travel in the region has not yet fully recovered.

It is precisely in this area where the sector is booming that Sha has set his sights on opening his third center, after the one he will inaugurate in January in the Mexican Caribbean. It is “an island of well-being”, as Bataller defines it, in Abu Dhabi, whose launch is scheduled for December 2025. It will have a clinic and in its first phase 85 villas and 46 apartments are planned, which will begin to be built. market in the coming year.

Not far from there, in the north of Qatar, is Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the largest wellness complex in the country. In its 280,000 square meters, it offers retreats where you can completely disconnect and take care of yourself, both as a family and in an adults-only area.

Demanded programs

Among the preferences of clients who dedicate a few days of their vacation to well-being, Nuba has noted two priorities: the search for longevity and sleep tourism. Girardi explains that “deep, restful sleep is key to mental and physical health, and problems falling into sleep are the order of the day. In response to this need, travel experiences focused on healthy sleep strategies have begun to be created, the objective of which is to provide guests with the tools they need to improve their sleep.”

These two types of programs are within the catalog offered by Six Senses Ibiza. “There are clients who wear a ring that records their sleep and every day their therapist sees how they progress and prepares a program of what is best for them to do in the spa or the most appropriate massages and meals,” they explain from the hotel.

RoseBar has been located in its facilities for a year, which is dedicated to improving the physical and mental health of its guests through a comprehensive focus on longevity and anti-aging. It is the first establishment of the hotel company, whose origins are in a chain of spas, that offers this service, although it is expected to spread to others. One of its jewels, as defined by the hotel team, is the hyperbaric chamber, through which, according to the establishment, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rafa Nadal, among others, have passed.

RoseBar users take blood tests in their places of origin and when they arrive at the establishment they have already designed their entire experience based on the results of those tests. In one of the therapies, for example, if the center's doctors notice a lack of vitamins, they prepare a mixture of them that they inject into the blood. Always under medical supervision. “One of the programs that will open at RoseBar in the next season will be seven days and is designed by Mark Hyman, who is the medical director of the clinic and one of the leading doctors in longevity techniques,” the team adds. by Six Senses Ibiza.

Outside of Ibiza's high season, the hotel organizes different activities, the highlight of which is the Alma Festival. Held in early November, there were “inspiring workshops, transformative healing, sunset ceremonies and community dinners” led by wellness experts who came to the island from different parts of the world.

Luxury hotels are committed to moments of relaxation MG See also This is France - Get to know the emblematic bulls of the French region of Camargue The Global Wellness Institute report differentiates between primary and secondary wellness trips. In the former, wellness marks the choice of destination, while in the latter the traveler seeks some wellness experience while making another type of trip. Thinking about the latter case, luxury hotels take care of their spa areas, either by expanding them or partnering with prestigious brands, and offer different activities to their guests. In the recent renovation of the Mandarin Oriental Ritz Madrid, only one new area was created in the century-old establishment, a spa. “The luxury client today cannot conceive a hotel of this category without a beauty and well-being area in which to relax. Furthermore, for our company, the concept of pampering and caring for the client necessarily involves wellness treatment,” explains a spokesperson for the accommodation. To manage its spa, Mandarin Oriental Ritz Madrid chose to work with The Beauty Concept, a company founded in 2005 by Paz Torralba that already has four other centers. The Hotel Santo Mauro in Madrid has also chosen an alliance for its wellness area. Specifically, a few weeks ago it presented a union with Clínica La Prairie, thanks to which they offer some of the most outstanding treatments of the renowned center. “Our customer profile increasingly needs better experiences, related to luxury brands such as Clínica La Prairie. They look for quality services both in treatments and products,” says Fernando Núñez, hotel director. Physical activity is a fundamental pillar in a person's well-being and more and more travelers are taking time to exercise. Beyond traditional gyms, hotels offer their guests options to get in shape even without leaving the room. This is what, for example, JW Marriott in Madrid does, in whose suites there is a yoga mat and in each room there is free access to exercise videos and meditation practices. In addition, Alqvimia products, special playlists and configurable lighting allow you to turn the bathroom into a kind of private spa.

