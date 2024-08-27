Among the various markets experiencing strong growth, there is one on which it was very difficult to bet with explicit optimism no later than a decade ago: that of house cleaning.

Yet, numbers in hand, the household cleaning market is representing one of the most pleasant surprises on the national and international economic scene, with growth forecasts that exceed 6% year on year between now and 2030.

Considering that more and more startups are approaching this market with their good dose of innovation, we have tried to share below how the sector is going and what are the evolutionary lines that could characterize it.

So let’s see what the main evolutionary lines of the domestic cleaning market and what are the most important trends that are characterizing this economic sector with great potential for new entry startups and for larger traditional companies.

Technology applied to household cleaning

A first reference can certainly be attributed to the role of technology in the sector. Some startups that have recently appeared in this market, such as the very Italian LindoClickbases its offering on the availability of an online platform through which it is possible to manage reservations, payments and communications.

In other words, with LindoClick it is no longer necessary to spend time and energy finding trusted cleaners, agreeing individual work contracts with them and following the evolution of the activities. All the tasks are now replaced by a few clicks on a digital application with which the user (family or professional) can choose how, when and where to use the service.

The rest will be taken care of by the LindoClick staff, who will organize the services as requested by the client, have them carried out by the identified staff and – in addition – guarantee constant reassurance: if the client is not satisfied with the work received, he will be able to obtain not only a refund of the amount spent, but also free accommodation by the same company.

Customizing the service

If the advent of technology has been one of the main driving forces that is leading the sector towards a new development context, the same can be said for the service customization. In every sector, in fact, customers have long expressed their preference for customized and unique experiences, which can be characterized in terms of diversity compared to those of other users.

Therefore, to acquire and maintain market share, it becomes essential to offer customers personalized services that are adapted to their specific needs, with increasingly flexible proposals in terms of hours, payments and extraordinary requests.

Even in this case, we cannot fail to mention, as a best practice, the example of startups like LindoClick that offer a wide range of different cleaning services that, from ordinary and planned ones, to extraordinary post-renovation ones, can satisfy the needs of all customers.

The eco-sustainable approach to cleaning

Even when talking about the domestic cleaning market, we cannot fail to focus on the growing attention towards environmental sustainabilitya topic which is now a priority in any economic sector.

For some time now, startups and traditional companies have fortunately turned towards the use of eco-sustainable cleaning products and low environmental impact processes that not only have the benefit of reducing the footprint of their activities, but also of acting as a catalyst for the attention of a clientele that is increasingly expressing appreciation for those companies that offer solutions organic.

It is also for this reason that over the years, the investments that cleaning companies have made in staff training have significantly increased, in order to guarantee the correct use of ecological products and thus reduce waste.

The new professional figures

It is in this increasingly dynamic context, moreover, that new new professional figures capable of enriching the domestic cleaning market with skills and capabilities. A reference can be attributed, for example, tohome managera professional whose main function is to manage all household activities, including – obviously – the care of spaces and the cleaning of rooms.

Other professional figures that are emerging strongly in the sector are those attributable to cleaning specialistsprofessionals who dedicate their experience to the sanitization or cleaning of particular environments, such as historical ones, precisely in order to provide a more dedicated service.

With these business cards, the domestic cleaning market continues to offer the most astute operators numerous opportunities for growth and development, suggesting that, in a context of sustained growth, those who are able to adapt to new trends and offer innovative, personalized and eco-sustainable services will probably be able to carve out a prominent position in their reference market and retain their customers.