The reborn phenomenon is booming, to such an extent that a report which was devoted to it recently marked the spirits. The “reborn” are dolls made from a kit, in such a way that they look as much as possible like a real baby. And that is intriguing. “There is attraction, astonishment and a great astonishment about what this says about us. The phenomenon is becoming more and more important: the fans of reborns, those who are going to adopt a reborn, it is not. are not only women in need of children. There are also homosexual couples, young women or very young girls who live in this fantasized motherhood. This questions us about our relations with others and a virtualized universe to the ‘extreme”, decrypts the journalist of We Tomorrow, Armelle Oger.

They are very realistic infants, true works of art even. “There is a total reality and those who adopt them live with them. Social networks have publicized the movement, salons, magazines too … The positive effect is that of the strength of the doll, but those who cultivate this life with a reborn, they do it for real. They sometimes even give them to keep. I take the example of a young girl who gave all her pocket money for it. That said of the lack of the perfect child, of nostalgia for motherhood that will no longer be (…) the difficulty of the relationship with the other “, details Armelle Oger.