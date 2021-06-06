“Women with professional or amateur knowledge who want to help and, why not, some opportunity to work on this, which seems to be masculine territory.” That’s the description of the Facebook group called “Masonry thing of women”, created by Valeria, a Hurlingham neighbor who identifies herself as Valery De Sosa on the social network, and as she explains, is not dedicated to the trade, but it is “bad” with the bucket and the cement.

The group this woman who, in reality, earns her living as a hairdresser, today has the participation of almost 700 women -and some “male official cracks” – who teach and learn about the art of building walls.

Among the members can be found from amateurs trying to figure out how to realize some personal projects, to women who serve as masonry helpers and they live on it.

This community was created out of a need. Valeria wanted to build a room for her oldest daughter and, although she has a knack for that kind of thing, there were some that she didn’t know how to solve.

“Basically I wanted to know what things should I keep in mind to make a subfloor. I am good at various masonry jobs, but on many issues I have no idea, “Valeria told the local newspaper Primer Plano.

Valeria with her partner, Lucas, who knows nothing about masonry but does know about social networks, and helps her manage the Facebook page.

Based on the difficulties she was facing, she began to look for a Facebook group that could help her solve her problems with a focus on the feminine. Searched, but as he did not find what he needed, he took the initiative to create your own to gather the experiences, learn and solve the doubts of other women who were also carrying out works on their own in their homes and did not know how. That was the origin of this small community based on mutual aid.

“I looked everywhere and as nothing appeared I finished looking at tutorials on YouTube. But I stayed behind and asked in various groups here in the neighborhood if there were women bricklayers or if they were interested in creating their own space. And that’s how it was born, “said Valeria. The main focus of the group is masonry, but they also make consultations on electrical installations, and home repairs, among other.



Paola Dominguez, one of the women in the group, plastering a wall.

To manage the group, which is not a minor task, it has the support of your partner Lucas, that although about masonry he understands very little, deals with the admission of members to the group and the moderation of publications and comments, something very important and necessary because, as inevitably happens on the Internet, they recurrently appeared misogynistic comments by men who are angered by anything that goes outside their conceptions of gender roles.

Within days, the group began add more and more women from different geographical points, with different histories but with the same interest in this type of manual work. For example, a girl who is a carpenter participates, and another who is dedicated to the trade of curtains, that is, the making and repairing of curtains. “So, a lot, even masonry helpers. It’s very exciting see how the things they do are being shared, “added Valeria.



One of the posts in the Facebook group, to show the window with glass bottles that a member of the group devised.

“You want it then you get it”. This is the title of her publication Paola Domínguez, one of the women who make up the group, who accompanies her message with photos in which she is seen plastering a brick wall

“When there is no money for the openings,” writes Samanta Carzoglio, another of the members, who shows how she put together a window recycling glass bottles The publication is full of comments congratulating your creativity and your work.



One of the consultations and the exchange of information that is common in the group.

And so, hundreds of posts and comments from women, sometimes just asking for advice, sometimes teaching from their own experience, and some sharing your achievements through a photo album of their work, which they always accompany with an account of their life story and the difficulties they face, and receive a warm reply.

That is the atmosphere that is noticed in that virtual community of bricklayers. Beyond the fact that sometimes the typical macho comments appear from those that are abundant in virtuality -and in real life- when the publications of this group are read, what stands out the most is the positivity and a culture of mutual support that was created in a group that continues to grow, adding more collective wisdom for independent women. All this happened thanks to the fact that one day, Valeria needed to level a floor.