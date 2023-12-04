Bling, bling, bling… Do you hear it? No, they are not bells. No bells either. These are the cash registers and dataphones in stores. The time of year when they have the most work has arrived: Christmas. Last year, each household spent an average of 634 euros on food, travel, leisure and gifts during this period, according to a study by the consulting firm Deloitte. This year we are on the same path. And within this spiral of consumption, Advent calendars have become the spearhead.

Blanca’s ten-year-old son Martín had been reminding Blanca since October that she had to buy one from a well-known chocolate brand. Last year he was one of the few in her class who was left without it. Now, every day he opens a box, enjoys the candy and talks about it with his friends. He sounds harmless, but he’s not that harmless. Let’s see why.

The tradition was born in Germany in the 19th century. So, the children lit a candle each day of Advent, which is a period that begins just four weeks before Christmas Eve, to celebrate the countdown to the birth of Jesus. In 1902, the Hamburg Protestant Bookstore launched the first printed calendar and the following year the publisher Gehard Lang began selling Christmas cards that were cut out and pasted in the boxes.

We still had to wait two decades for the first Advent calendar with chocolates to arrive. From then until now, the evolution has been constant: first the world of cosmetics (makeup, creams, perfumes) was added, but right now there are millions of options: socks, books, beers, DIY tools… Until Satisfyer, the brand of clitoral suckers has its own.

Ideal showcase



Thus, what began as a religious tradition has become a powerful ‘marketing’ tool that begins to take shape almost a year in advance. How they read it. The British vegan cosmetics firm Lush, which has twenty stores in Spain, begins to prepare it “in November or December of the previous year,” explains Suzie Hackney, creative director and manager of the firm’s Gifts department.

140,000



euros is the most prohibitive calendar price in the world. It is the one from the famous Tiffany jewelry store. It is inspired by the illustrations that Andy Warhol made for the firm between 1950 and 1960.

Expensive… and even controversial



Advent calendars can also be deluxe and super deluxe. Some even cost more than a thousand euros, like the Svarovski one, which includes jewelry. Others, like Dior or Sisley, both cosmetic brands, are around 600-700 euros. They are not an affordable product and are intended more for collectors than the general public: for the products and for the presentation, like doll boxes. But that does not mean they are free from controversy. In 2021, Chanel first launched its own. It was a giant cardboard replica of his legendary No. 5 perfume. It cost 735 euros… but it received criticism because some of the gifts lacked category: it included a dust bag with the brand’s logo. This year, one sold by the Aldi supermarket in Fuet has gone viral thanks to TikTok.

Is it so difficult to select products? Partly yes, because no matter how harmless they may seem, all these calendars have something in common: they are an ideal showcase for whoever buys them to get to know the brand, new products and, if they are lucky, become a regular consumer. “People think that what the brand is looking for is for them to buy it, but no, it’s for them to try it,” says Pilar Melara, Branding professor at Comillas ICADE. At Lush, for example, they admit that the selection of those mini sizes that they include is done in a very studied way and they even publish exclusive products and recover retro editions, those that are only available through the calendar, a clearly seasonal product: or so buy now, or never. “It is a very attractive gift for both the brand and our customers,” says Hackney.

Some go on sale starting in October and November, but there are others, the most desired, that have been on pre-sale since summer. This is the case of the beauty portal LookFantastic. This year, registration on the interest list started on August 30 and was completed immediately because units are limited. Claim? That the consumer can save: it has a value, according to the company, of 600 euros and goes on sale for a price five times lower.

Whether the savings are real or not is something that the buyer himself has to elucidate, although there are signs that should put us on alert. To start, you have to look at the size of the products: if they only have mini sizes or include low-value items that have nothing to do with the brand, such as candy. And to continue we have to ask ourselves if we would really buy all those products included. Surely the answer is no, but it is difficult to abstract from the devastating FoMo effect (‘Fear of Missing Out’, that is, fear of missing out or letting it go), a traditional neuromarketing technique. “They are messages that cause us some anxiety about consuming what they promote and that are often offers limited in time or in units,” details Antonio Tena, professor of digital marketing at ICADE.