Stadiums open today, almost closed in the next two weekends. The 3rd and 4th return rounds of Serie A will be played in front of 5,000 spectators, despite the fact that there is no correspondence between the attendances in the stands and the increase in infections. Far from it. The measure, requested by the government and accepted by the Lega which thus wished to demonstrate a great sense of responsibility in a delicate moment, defies any logic. Except one: populism.