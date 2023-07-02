In 1972, when opening the first serious debate on writers and the policythe poet and essayist Octavio Paz established that the known cases of conflicts in this relationship known in the West revealed that the treatment of the intellectuals with the can it was an “unhappy passion.”

That year had just passed, with regrettable little impact on Mexicothe most European debate between Fidel Castro with the intellectuals then in vogue due to the environment of the so-called Latin American literary boom -a set of works published between 1967 and 1971- around the arrest, psychological torture and fabricated self-confession of the poet Heberto Padilla. The famous case involved the breakup of the big firms of the cultural left with the cuban revolution.

Two events have revived today the theme of the intellectuals and the policy: the circulation of the almost complete video of Padilla’s self-confession in a session of the Writers and Artists Union of Cuba to self-incriminate and betray alleged accomplices and the appearance of the book Las cartas del Boom, with texts from Julio Cortázar, Carlos Fuentes, Gabriel García Márquez and Mario Vargas Llosaaccompanied by other brief letters about the previous imprisonments of Padilla, that of the Mexican writer José Revueltas and that of the Puerto Rican writer Vilita Vientós Gastón (Alfaguara, June 2023, 562 pages).

The Padilla case broke the relationship of solidarity support to Cuba of intellectuals of left-wing writers throughout the world, especially due to the authoritarian response of Commander Fidel Castro regarding his police decision to arrest Padilla for his political “and counterrevolutionary” opinions in 1971, although with the background of a previous rupture in 1968 for the local award granted and limited to his collection of poems Fuera del juego. The 1968 conflict was overcome because it did not imply the arrest of Padilla, although it did involve hostile attitudes from the Castro cultural bureaucracy. And the recent book of letters reproduces a little-known fact: on November 9, 1968, the writers Julio Cortázar, Carlos Fuentes, Juan Goytisolo, Mario Vargas Llosa, Jorge Semprún and Gabriel García Márquez they sent a telegram to Fidel Castro through Haydée Santamaría, director of Casa de las Américas and head of Castro culture, and in the message they protested against the hostile climate against Padilla. And the publishers of the book reveal that the signatories of the telegram sent a private letter to Fidel Castro separately that has never been made public.

The Padilla case and the intellectuals and the Cuban revolution marked the political rupture more on the side of the writers who to date have not deepened their explanation. On the Cuban side, and accepting all the characterizations of the repressive dictatorship of Fidel Castroneither has much emphasis been placed on the political context in which it was found. Cuba: in 1961 the attempted mercenary invasion on the Playa Girón side occurred, Castro responded by decreeing the Marxist-Leninist ideology of his government, the communist regime immediately sought protection from Moscow and in October 1962, the US discovered the installation of ballistic missiles in Havana aimed at American territory.

And prior to the two Padilla conflicts in 1968 and 1971, castro it faced one of its worst international ideological crises: the Soviet tank invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 to crush Alexandr Dubcek’s attempt at democratic socialism, throwing the entire international communist movement into a definition of loyalties. castroas was obvious, supported the Soviets with one of the most deplorable speeches in its entire history, but with the indications that Cuba it would sink without Soviet support. Consequently, he had to repress internal intellectual dissent –which he detested– and mark the authoritarian territory of the Cuban revolution.

Interesting reactions are also known from the side of the intellectuals. In strict terms, the writers sent him to Fidel Castro three public letters by Padilla, the first in 1968 and the other two in 1971, were signed by Julio Cortazar and Gabriel Garcia Marquezbut the Colombian revealed that his signature on letter three had not been authorized, because information later known indicated that his personal relationship with Fidel Castro had increased, self-justified by the author of one hundred years of solitude on the grounds that he was helping dissidents more without signing critical letters of protest.

The most deplorable case was the cortazar: he signed the first and the second, but after scolding by Roberto Fernández Retamar, Fidel Castro’s cultural commissioner, he withdrew his name from the third and published –obviously in the Casa de las Américas magazine, the official organ of Cuban Castro culture- – an infamous poem entitled Policrítica a la hora de los jackals, in which he practically apologizes to Fidel Castro and prostrates himself at the feet of the Cuban dictatorship. Even so, Cortázar was scorned by Cubauntil in 1983 the magazine Casa dedicated a tribute number to him.

Sources signed all three letters, but decided on his own initiative never to talk about it again. Cubaafter back in 1961 on a train heading to Santiago de Chile he had slipped the phrase that he would stop writing literature to assume the essay in defense of Cuba’s educational policy and promote revolutionary diplomacy, according to José Donoso in History boom staff.

Mario Vargas Llosawho in his record of journalistic texts has many in favor of Cuba until 1971, he broke with Havana after the Padilla case of 1971 and became an enemy of Castroism, although with a gradual inclination towards conservative thought within the model of market neoliberalism. For those years, Vargas Llosa broke the umbilical cord with sartre and went to the field of Albert Camus.

And the sartre who had visited Cuba in 1960 and smoking cigars with the Che GuevaraIn addition to writing praiseworthy articles, he calmly abandoned that past and, very much in the Sartre style, turned the page by supporting Padilla in 1971.

The book Las cartas del Boom presents another opportunity to complete the puzzle of the Cuban intellectual-revolution cultural crisis that marked a historical milestone in the period 1961-1971 and that still has many secrets to tell.

