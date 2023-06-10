During the Future Games Show, the developers of Do My Best announced a new trailer for the narrative adventure The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales and announced the release date: it will be available from June 22nd on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One. It will also be available at launch on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

The news does not end here, in fact a free demo of the game is now available on Steam, a this address.

In The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales we will play Etienne Quist, an acclaimed writer who was forced to hang up his pen after being found guilty of an unspeakable crime. However, he will receive a proposal that he will not be able to refuse from a criminal boss: he will have to recover legendary artifacts hidden inside some books in order to return to writing.

This will be the pretext to venture into extraordinary worldseach with its own quirks, challenges and game mechanics, from a medieval dungeon and a snowy mountain to a futuristic spaceship and much more, so variety should certainly not be lacking.

Furthermore, using the mystical power of ink and the protagonist’s imagination, we will be able to manipulate the objects inside the books and unlock new paths to explore.